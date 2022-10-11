Read full article on original website
SH Digital Launches to Offer World First Digital Asset Trading Experience
SH Digital, is a fully licenced digital asset trading platform, designed to offer the most fluid, reliable trading experience possible. SH Digital will provide users with a suite of key services including, giving access to tier one liquidity. Users will be given them the ability to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency through multiple on and off-ramps, all while providing access to multiple financial institutions. SH Digital has a trading license from DMCC, UAE and also a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Lithuania.
FinTech Market Set for Cooling and Consolidation, as Macroeconomic Factors Bite
In its latest ‘State of European FinTech’ report, fintech venture capital firm Finch Capital forecasts a period of cooling and consolidation across the FinTech sector, as macroeconomic conditions grow more challenging. However, an abundance of undeployed Growth Capital is cause for optimism for Founders and Talent to make a soft landing.
CUBE (RegTech Firm) Announces Bregal Milestone Investment to Power Geo Expansion and Product Development
CUBE Global (“CUBE”), a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (“ARI”), today announced a strategic growth investment from Bregal Milestone (“Milestone”), a leading technology growth capital firm with c. €1.2 billion of capital raised dedicated to investments in high-growth, market defining technology companies.
European Retail Investors using increasingly popular Euro Derivatives to Hedge FX Exposure
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has published its SERIX sentiment data for European retail investors for September, highlighting strong bearish trading on the Euro against the British Pound and Japanese Yen, in contrast to wider market sentiment on these currencies. The SERIX value indicates retail investor...
Calculus Launches New Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund
Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, today announces the launch of its new HMRC-approved Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Fund. The offering, which follows the Government’s renewed endorsement of EIS in the mini budget having lifted the 2025 sunset clause, will give investors the opportunity to support early-stage innovative UK companies with a societal purpose and impact with at least 80% of the fund’s capital invested into businesses carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property.
AXA XL Names Primary Casualty Leader for North America Construction Insurance Business
AXA XL Insurance has promoted Michael McKinley to lead Construction Primary Casualty Insurance business in North America. According to Gary Kaplan, President of AXA XL’s Construction insurance business, “Construction firms are as busy as ever and with all the projects expected to hit the pipeline in the next few years, they will likely get even busier. Having the right primary casualty insurance coverage, delivered by experts like Mike, will be vital in protecting their projects, people, and profitability.”
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
DTCC’s NSCC Processes First Trade on New SFT Clearing Service
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that its subsidiary National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) has gone live with its Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) Clearing Service. The first trade was successfully executed between two leading market participant firms and cleared by NSCC, leveraging Provable Markets’ SEC Registered Alternative Trading System, Aurora, and connectivity and integration from FIS Securities Lending Processing Platform (formerly Loanet).
NatWest and Stepchange Partner to Launch New Independent Debt Advice Service for Struggling SMEs
NatWest, the biggest bank for UK business, has partnered with StepChange, the UK’s largest debt charity, to offer its SME customers an independent debt advice service which will launch later this month. The bank has donated £2million to the charity to fund a dedicated team, which will have access...
The Fintech Fix 12/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Nancy Wiser joins Rimes board, supporting further growth in North America
Rimes, the industry leader in transformative data management and investment intelligence solutions, today announces Nancy Wiser‘s appointment to the Rimes Board of Directors. Nancy brings a wealth of industry experience and currently serves as an independent trustee for a large mutual fund family. Prior to her work as a trustee, Nancy was Global Head of Operations at Wells Fargo Asset Management. Nancy has worked in the investment industry since 1989 and has held various positions in areas that include operations, technology, and compliance.
Spanish Registration Provides Springboard for BVNK’s Expansion Across Europe
BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, announces that it has secured registration in Spain as a Virtual Asset Services Provider. Approval from the Bank of Spain provides BVNK with a springboard for expansion across the rest of the European Union and beyond, and gives customers even greater confidence in the superiority of crypto-enabled international payments.
Compliance Risk Concepts Expands Supervisory Analyst Services for Equity Research Departments, Firms
Compliance Risk Concepts LLC (“CRC”), a business-focused team of senior compliance professionals in financial services, today announced the expansion of its Supervisory Analyst (SA) support services that assist investment banks, broker-dealers and independent research firms to fulfill Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) required supervisory review responsibilities. CRC provides a convenient way for firms to lower the operating costs of their research departments by allowing them to tap into CRC’s extensive expert SA resources at a lower cost compared to maintaining a full-time licensed staff of reviewers.
Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee
Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
Emergent Global Capital Urges U.S. Investors to Convert Russian Shares by Nov. 11 to Comply with Russian Law 114-FZ
With a November 11, 2022 deadline approaching, Marc Zboch of Emergent Global Capital is urging investors to convert their United States-issued American Depository Receipts (ADRs) into normal shares traded on the Russian exchanges. According to Zboch, Russian law 114-FZ essentially cancels foreign shares traded outside of Russia. This means that...
AI and Crypto-enabled Digital Exchange Platform for Emerging Artists to Be Launched Under Brand Name ‘1571’
Datavault® and Red8 Digital, the subsidiaries of Data Vault Holdings and Red Eight Gallery, announced today that they will combine their patented pricing, yield management, NFT minting, and crypto anchor technologies into a single platform called 1571. Initially, the exchange will be available worldwide on 1571.io for mobile web, and later this year on both Apple and Google app platforms. The exchange aims to help artists and galleries unlock the full value of their digital art among a wider and emerging new audience. The launch of 1571 will provide a long-awaited digital exchange platform for emerging artists that takes into account leading cyber security, scalable network infrastructure, complete Web3.0 crypto integrations, as well as financial and regulatory practices that provide compliance, transparency, and analytics.
Plum Raises £1m From Investors in Only 8 Hours of Crowdfunding
Smart money app Plum has secured £1m from investors in the first eight hours of its crowdfund, achieving its initial target. More than 3700 people have invested so far, from nationalities spanning the UK, Greece, Cyprus, France, Bulgaria, Belgium and Spain. Further share allocation has been made available and...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires West Virginia Agency, Infuse Insurance
PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Infuse Insurance, an independent, community-based agency offering a comprehensive suite of home, auto, business, and life insurance solutions. “We’re thrilled to welcome Infuse Insurance, a young, high-growth agency that now anchors our footprint in West Virginia,” said...
Vouch Launches New Business Insurance Coverages for Life Science Startups
Vouch, a commercial insurance business focused on tech companies, announced its expansion into the life science category with the introduction of new proprietary insurance solutions. For decades, life science startups have struggled to acquire business insurance. Large insurance carriers typically do not insure early-stage life science companies, especially those that are pre-revenue. When they do, minimum premiums are prohibitively expensive.
EQT Infrastructure broadens investor base in GlobalConnect
EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure III and IV funds (“EQT Infrastructure”) have signed an agreement to sell a minority stake in GlobalConnect (the “Company”) to Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”). Having been invested in the Company since 2017, EQT Infrastructure will remain as the largest owner following the closing of the transaction.
