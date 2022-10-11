Read full article on original website
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
WCNC
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
atozsports.com
Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday
The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
NFL Star Alvin Kamara Shares DMs From High Schooler Who Called Him The N-Word
It all goes down in the DM’s. And one high schooler found out the hard way that trying to make friends with a pro football player by using the N-word doesn’t go down well.
NOLA.com
Chris Olave and Taysom Hill among 4 Saints players upgraded on Thursday injury report
The 14 names on the New Orleans Saints injury report were still a bit of a shock to the system Thursday, but there did appear to be some progress. Rookie receiver Chris Olave, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Saints 39-32 win against Seattle last week and did not participate in Wednesday's practice, was a limited participant Thursday.
WCNC
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
NOLA.com
Saints sign former Pro Bowler Jordan Howard to practice squad after losing 2 RBs recently
The New Orleans Saints have had quite a bit of turnover at the running back position lately, and they added a new name to the list Wednesday when they signed veteran Jordan Howard to the practice squad. "His first day out here, we're really just seeing what kind of shape...
Yardbarker
Saints' front office history shows no focus on finding franchise quarterback
The New Orleans Saints do not have a franchise quarterback. There's an argument to be made they don't have the people in place to select their next franchise QB either. The Saints had their best day on offense in nearly two years on Sunday, but unless Andy Dalton becomes the next Tom Brady, he's not the long-term answer at quarterback.
WCNC
Panthers fall to bottom of NFL power rankings ahead of Week 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you need any indication of how rough the Carolina Panthers season is going so far, just look at any NFL power rankings list. After losing 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the Panthers have hit rock bottom by being listed as the NFL's worst team at this point in the season by multiple NFL writers.
WCNC
Hornets end preseason with 99-94 loss
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 19 points and six rebounds and James Harden added 17 points and five assists as Philadelphia beat Charlotte and remained undefeated in four preseason games. Mortrezl Harrell finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 16 points, converting 6...
NOLA.com
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu pays up on a losing LSU bet — again — this time with Alvin Kamara
The good news is that New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has not lost faith in LSU. The difficult part of that is that Mathieu has now twice been on the losing side of apparent bets with his teammates. Running back Alvin Kamara, a University of Tennessee product, posted a...
