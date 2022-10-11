ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
atozsports.com

Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
Yardbarker

Saints' front office history shows no focus on finding franchise quarterback

The New Orleans Saints do not have a franchise quarterback. There's an argument to be made they don't have the people in place to select their next franchise QB either. The Saints had their best day on offense in nearly two years on Sunday, but unless Andy Dalton becomes the next Tom Brady, he's not the long-term answer at quarterback.
WCNC

Panthers fall to bottom of NFL power rankings ahead of Week 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you need any indication of how rough the Carolina Panthers season is going so far, just look at any NFL power rankings list. After losing 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the Panthers have hit rock bottom by being listed as the NFL's worst team at this point in the season by multiple NFL writers.
WCNC

Hornets end preseason with 99-94 loss

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 19 points and six rebounds and James Harden added 17 points and five assists as Philadelphia beat Charlotte and remained undefeated in four preseason games. Mortrezl Harrell finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 16 points, converting 6...
