Local Cities Receive Grants To Improve State Highways
Independence, Parsons, Fort Scott, Baxter Springs, Madison, and 29 other cities across Kansas have been selected to receive grants totaling $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System that is located within city boundaries. The grants are administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program. CCLIP is a component of the state’s transportation program IKE, which saw an increase in funding for CCLIP by more than $10 million over previous years. This is due to federal funds coming to Kansas as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.
Bull Pups Reign In Weather Shortened Game
The forecasted rain showers came earlier than expected, but even it couldn't dampen the Caney run game, as the Bull Pups defeated the Fredonia Yellowjackets 24-6 at Caney Memorial Stadium. The running duo of Jackson Griffin and Aston King helped Caney control the clock for much of the first half, and the Bull Pup defense limited Fredonia's chances of putting together a sustained drive. Caney led 8-6 at the half. Aston King had Caney's biggest play; a 34-yard touchdown run. Otherwise, slow and sustained drives helped Caney control the clock and the line of scrimmage. The game was called with 5:52 left in the 4th quarter, as lightning moved into the area. Before the game, homecoming activities concluded with the queen and king ceremonies; Talynn Thornton was crowned queen, and Drake Stapleton was crowned king. Fredonia travels to Eureka next Friday to finish out the regular season; Caney Valley will travel to Riverton to take on the Rams.
Independence Recreation Commission's Ash Pool Will Close For Neewollah
The Independence Recreation Commission would like to remind everyone that the Ash Pool will be closed for the Neewollah Activities. On Saturday and Sunday, October 22ndand 23rd the Pool will be closed for the Neewollah festivities and will close as well on Saturday, October 29th. Tomorrow and Sunday the pool is open with lifeguards available from 1 to 5 pm and then after Neewollah, the Ash Pool will be open Sunday, October 30th from 1 to 5 with lifeguards available.
Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
