The forecasted rain showers came earlier than expected, but even it couldn't dampen the Caney run game, as the Bull Pups defeated the Fredonia Yellowjackets 24-6 at Caney Memorial Stadium. The running duo of Jackson Griffin and Aston King helped Caney control the clock for much of the first half, and the Bull Pup defense limited Fredonia's chances of putting together a sustained drive. Caney led 8-6 at the half. Aston King had Caney's biggest play; a 34-yard touchdown run. Otherwise, slow and sustained drives helped Caney control the clock and the line of scrimmage. The game was called with 5:52 left in the 4th quarter, as lightning moved into the area. Before the game, homecoming activities concluded with the queen and king ceremonies; Talynn Thornton was crowned queen, and Drake Stapleton was crowned king. Fredonia travels to Eureka next Friday to finish out the regular season; Caney Valley will travel to Riverton to take on the Rams.

FREDONIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO