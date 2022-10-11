ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Diamond

WESTFORD — Diamond, a 2-year-old female Pit Bull and Terrier mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “[She’s] very high energy, very playful and very friendly,” Roger Logeman, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She was surrendered in August due to...
WESTFORD, MA
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022

During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
SALEM, NH
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Winthrop mixed-use development opens to residents

The Procopio Companies’ newest mixed-use development is now open in Winthrop. Located at 10 Somerset Ave., the Somerset features 29 residential units with more than 1,100 square feet of ground-floor residential space in downtown Winthrop. The pet-friendly property, which is already 35% leased, features studios, one- and two-bedroom units...
WINTHROP, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
People

Call Across the Pond! Prince William Preps for Upcoming Boston Visit with Mayor Michelle Wu

This December, Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony Prince William is gearing up for his trip to the United States. Ahead of the Prince of Wales bringing his Earthshot Prize to Boston in December for the second annual prize ceremony, he caught up with Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday via video chat to talk about the city's work on sustainability and ongoing preparations for the Dec. 2 event. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to make the...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Luxury Home of the Week: A lush oasis in Cambridge for $2.8 million

22 Kelly Road lets you get closer to nature in the middle of the city. If you were to pass this Cambridgeport home on the street, you wouldn’t even know it was there. Hidden from street view, 22 Kelly Road is found behind a gate and down a path past a cottage. Designed by architect Sebastian Mariscal for his family in 2015, the 2,117-square-foot property harmoniously blends the indoors with the out, showing off lots of natural elements and offering more than 1,300 square feet of outdoor living space.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

