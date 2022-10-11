ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Solo removed from NAVI Dota 2 roster following TI11 LCQ loss, rumors of internal issues

The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers recently wrapped up, and despite thriving during the group stage, NAVI bombed out of the Dota 2 tournament after losing to T1 and Xtreme Gaming. And shortly after their elimination, NAVI announced that it is parting ways with team captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin, leaving four players on NAVI’s Dota 2 team ahead of the new season.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Esports#Mid Season Invitational#Video Game#Esportsbet#Dot Esports#Oracle S Elixir#Kda#Worlds 2022#Top Esports#Rng
dotesports.com

The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FIFA
dotesports.com

What is ALGS in Apex Legends? The Apex Legends Global Series explained

Esports is often the best advertisement for a competitive game, and the same is true for Apex Legends. EA and Respawn first revealed the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) in 2019, a move that expanded its competitive scene and sought to create a stable esports structure for the battle royale.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will next-gen consoles get 120 FPS support in Apex Legends?

One of the longest-running requests from the Apex Legends community has been for 120 FPS support in-game on current-generation consoles. This includes the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Since Sony and Microsoft began rolling out support for higher refresh rates in modern games, the Apex Legends player base has wondered when EA and Respawn Entertainment will make it available for the popular FPS shooter.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’

Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles

Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Jankos underlines what G2 must do to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After losing to JD Gaming and DWG KIA, G2 Esports are 1-2 in Group B of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is VALORANT on Xbox?

VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.
VIDEO GAMES

