Kansas City, MO

Chiefs DL Chris Jones: NFL should allow roughing the passer review

By Jared Bush
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 4-1 after their 30-29 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, but there was one call that left many confused throughout the night.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer after sacking Raiders QB Derek Carr stripping him of the ball, in what seemed to be a legal hit and what would’ve given the Chiefs the ball back at the end of the half.

Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions

Jones shared his thoughts on the penalty after the game.

“From the refs point of view, it probably looked like that, initially, and when you look at the replay, it’s a whole different thing. So, I think now, to evolve, roughing the passer—protecting the quarterback, essentially what we’re doing in this league—we gotta be able to look at roughing the passer’s in the booth.”

The play did not come back to hurt the Chiefs in the end but it will be interesting to see if the league makes any change to the rule in the future.
