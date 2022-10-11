When you first start hiking out west, you’ll be amazed at all the wildlife you might encounter, from black bears having a tussle in the woods to massive moose quietly loitering among lodgepole pine. Virtually every mammal you might see in these mountains will inspire curiosity and a little fear (or a lot of fear if it’s a mountain lion), but what about bighorn sheep? Should you be afraid of them? The symbolism of a sheep, after all, usually represents meekness and timidity. There’s a good reason why we describe one who feels embarrassed and lacks confidence as “sheepish” and not “tigerish.” But we usually associate that imagery with the fluffy white sheep that roam around the English countryside and skitter off at any hint of an approaching hiker. The muscular bodies and giant, spiral horns of bighorn sheep might seem a different matter altogether. In this article, we cover what bighorn sheep are, where you might find them and whether or not you need to be afraid of these cloven hooved mountain dwellers.

