Hiking pants vs leggings: which is better for outdoor adventures?
We explain the differences between hiking pants vs leggings, what you’ll want from a pair of trousers on a hike, and when you can get away with stretchy pants. The very idea of debating hiking pants vs leggings might will cause hiking purists to scoff, but with leggings and yoga pants becoming acceptable attire for just about every activity under the sun these days, it’s fair to ask if they’re really suitable for hiking and hillwalking. After all, they’re comfortable, functional and you probably already own a pair, or seven. So do you really need to go and spend money on a pair of hiking pants too? We explain the differences between them, what you’ll want from a pair of trousers on a hike, and when you can get away with stretchy pants on your escapades.
See huge bison charge filmmaker's car at Yellowstone National Park
Wallace De Young captured the moment the large male rushed at his vehicle, stopping just inches from the front bumper. A photographer and documentary filmmaker captured a frightening moment at Yellowstone National Park recently, when a large male bison charged directly at his car. Wallace De Young (opens in new tab) shared the video (which you can watch below) on YouTube with the caption "Bison shows tourists who’s in charge!!"
Do hikers and backpackers need to worry about the plague?
Let’s take a look at the prevalence of the plague in America today, and what you can do to keep yourself safe when you're hiking. The Covid-19 pandemic sent people scurrying to the wild in their millions, hoping to isolate in their hiking boots, far away from the masses, but once there, some hikers and backpackers out west discovered that another plague might also be a concern. In fact, it’s not uncommon at all to encounter signs in Yosemite warning of plague-carrying rodents. Meaning, the actual plague. Every so often, a story comes out from one of the National Parks about a case of the bubonic plague, and it may cause you to ask, do hikers and backpackers need to worry about the plague too?
Are bighorn sheep dangerous?
When you first start hiking out west, you’ll be amazed at all the wildlife you might encounter, from black bears having a tussle in the woods to massive moose quietly loitering among lodgepole pine. Virtually every mammal you might see in these mountains will inspire curiosity and a little fear (or a lot of fear if it’s a mountain lion), but what about bighorn sheep? Should you be afraid of them? The symbolism of a sheep, after all, usually represents meekness and timidity. There’s a good reason why we describe one who feels embarrassed and lacks confidence as “sheepish” and not “tigerish.” But we usually associate that imagery with the fluffy white sheep that roam around the English countryside and skitter off at any hint of an approaching hiker. The muscular bodies and giant, spiral horns of bighorn sheep might seem a different matter altogether. In this article, we cover what bighorn sheep are, where you might find them and whether or not you need to be afraid of these cloven hooved mountain dwellers.
Utah man fined almost $10k for 9 years of illegal dirt bike races at Grand Teton
A man has been found guilty of holding illegal dirt bike races at Grand Teton National Park, and sentenced to 18 months of probation and a hefty fine. He is also banned from the park for 18 months. As Jackson Hole News & Guide (opens in new tab) reports, Jacob...
Watch bear ransack dumpster at National Park after careless campers leave it open
The National Park Service has reminded campers to make sure they close trash cans and dumpsters properly after a black bear was captured on camera breaking into one that wasn't fully shut. Rangers from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks shared the video (which you can watch below) on their...
