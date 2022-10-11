Read full article on original website
Wind sticks around, mild into the weekend
The next 10 days will see temperatures that will be up and down and back up again. Highs the next couple of days will be in the lower 70s, but we cool off into the lower 60s and eventually the middle and upper 50s early next week. Early morning temperatures will likely drop to or just below freezing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The growing season is likely over after this. As for precipitation, we aren’t expecting anything significant, but may see a sprinkle Friday afternoon.
Remaining windy on Thursday
After a windy Wednesday, we can expect more of the same on Thursday. Sustained wind speeds will likely be between 20-30 mph during the afternoon, with gusts perhaps approaching 50 mph at times. Relative humidities are also expected to remain very low. That will make for dangerous fire weather conditions...
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
Windy through the rest of the week
We are going to bounce around a little with our temperatures the next several days. Chilly on Thursday, then warming back up on Friday and Saturday, then cooler again on Sunday. These cool temperatures will stick around for much of next week, too. However, if you’re looking for any rain, we aren’t going to see any over the next 10 days. A very, very dry forecast.
Severe potential, then quiet
There is a chance for strong to severe storms tonight (Tuesday) in southeast Nebraska. A “Marginal Risk” for strong storms is in place with storms that will try to form after sunset and into the very early morning hours Wednesday. Some hail and damaging wind will be possible with storms that do form. They will then move into Iowa and Missouri, leaving Nebraska partly cloudy to mostly clear for the rest of Wednesday.
Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought
Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying they cannot handle these out of control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media, after at least a dozen departments from across the state...
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
Nebraska man hunts for gun bag refund
HALLAM, Neb. (WOWT) - Many hunters are gearing up for the season that’s not far away. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Nine months after buying an expensive gun bag...
Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
JOHNSON: Drinking across Nebraska in an evening
Shortly after turning 21, I spent a few summer days drinking around the world in Walt Disney World Resort Epcot. While not every drink deserved five stars in my book, the experience opened my eyes to a wide variety of cultural alcoholic beverages. This past weekend, I had the opportunity to drink around the state at Sip Nebraska hosted at the Haymarket Park.
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes
Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
RSV infections are running rampant in Nebraska as positive tests more than triple
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Nebraska reporting a big spike in RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, parents will want to keep a closer eye on their little ones this fall. The state has more than three times the infections that it had at this time last year, according to the latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
