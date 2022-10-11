The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO