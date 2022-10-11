Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee
Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
CBS 58
Court losing patience with Darrell Brooks' 'frivolous arguments' on day 9 of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas Parade trial continued on Thursday, Oct. 13 with more witness testimony and an hour-long rant by the defendant. Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Nine of Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies participated in the Waukesha Christmas Parade....
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to Wind Point and Menomonee Falls!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Oct 20. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 34th and Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man early Friday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th and Vine. They believe the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 14. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Lola the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Julia Johns from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Oct. 14 to introduce us to this week's Pet of the Week. The star on the set today was Lola, a five-month-old puppy! Lola is currently being housed at WHS's Milwaukee campus. Not only did...
milwaukeemag.com
Actual TYME Machines Are Back!
For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks trial wrapping up its second week today
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The second week of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy will wrap up today. It's coming as Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks, who is defending himself, continue to be at odds. Brooks has been arguing that the state cannot take him to a...
CBS 58
Employ Milwaukee holds first-ever fundraising event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local organization held its first-ever fundraising event Thursday, Oct. 13 and CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield was the emcee. Employ Milwaukee helps young people in Milwaukee County. Among other things, it matches them up with jobs and job training, and Amanda Porterfield was honored to host their fundraiser at the University Club.
CBS 58
One person rescued in fire near 10th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was rescued in a fire today in Milwaukee. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, on Oct. 13, near 10th and Capitol on the city's north side. We talked to the Battalion Chief on scene. He says when crews first got here, there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
CBS 58
Milwaukee fallen firefighters honored for their service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The second week of October is Fire Prevention Week, and on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Milwaukee firefighters who have died in the line of duty were honored. The 26th annual recognition ceremony took place at the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters. The ceremony was packed full of city...
CBS 58
City of Waukesha to host remembrance ceremony in honor of Christmas parade victims, survivors
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The city of Waukesha will host a remembrance ceremony in November to honor the lives lost in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, support the survivors and come together as a community. It will be held in Cutler Park on Nov. 21, exactly one year after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
