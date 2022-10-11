ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hadestown’ Audience Member With Hearing Loss Urges Social Media Users To “Stop Harassing” Lillias White: Actress Is Not “The Enemy”

The Hadestown audience member with hearing loss who was reprimanded from the stage by Lillias White when the Broadway actress mistook a captioning device for a recording device is urging social media users to “please stop harassing” the Broadway star. “Ms. White is not a malicious person, nor is she the enemy,” said Samantha Coleman in a tweet this afternoon, noting that White’s social media pages, particularly Instagram, “have been flooded with ageist & racist comments.” On Wednesday night, Coleman was in the front row of the Walter Kerr Theatre using a venue-provided captioning device during a performance of Hadestown...
