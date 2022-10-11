Read full article on original website
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
FOX announced Friday it ordered the Joel McHale's "Animal Control" to series.
The two big twists in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 1 finale, explained
Spoiler alert! The finale of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed two major characters in a big twist.
Pathe, Chapter 2 Reteam with ‘Three Musketeers’ Helmer on Epic Thriller Film Adapted From ’13 Days, 13 Nights, in the Hell of Kabul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Pathé and Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, are set to reteam with “Three Musketeers” director Martin Bourboulon on a riveting thriller set in the backdrop of the fall of Kabul and the takeover by the Taliban. The film is an adaptation of “13 days, 13 Nights, in the Hell of Kabul,” a sprawling real-life account of the events written by commander Mohamed Bida and published by Denoël last month. Bourboulon, who recently completed shooting “The Three Musketeers,” a big-budget two-part saga based on Alexandre Dumas’ masterpiece, will be filming the movie in French and English with an immersive and...
