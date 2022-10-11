ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Murder She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

NEW YORK – Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96.
LOS ANGELES, CA

