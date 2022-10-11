ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wcsx.com

Win Tickets to Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live

With a career spanning over 50 years, and 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Classic Seger is...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience

It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week

It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
DETROIT, MI
rolling out

Erica Campbell and Deborah Joy Winans headline ‘Sisters with Superpowers’ in Detroit on Oct. 13 @ 6:30pm ET at the Tigers Club

With a commitment to highlighting women who are change agents and dedicated to making a difference, rolling out announces Sisters with Superpowers (SWS) Dinner & Awards Gala. Sisters with Superpowers Dinner & Awards Gala – Detroit Edition, will be held on October 13 at the Tigers Club, Comerica Park. This event is powered by Chevrolet and sponsored by ATT and the Detroit Tigers. The event’s keynote speaker will be Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and author, Erica Campbell.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit’s North End: A Journey Into the Past, a Look at the Present, and the Hope for its Future

Detroit’s North End, at least for the last six-plus decades, has been overwhelmingly comprised of African Americans, churches of multiple denominations, small-to-medium businesses, engaged community groups, and culturally affluent artists. Nevertheless, like most communities in Detroit these days, the North End has been victimized by urban blight, flight, and poverty.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit

Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Shine My Crown

Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color

Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI

