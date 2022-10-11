Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
wcsx.com
Win Tickets to Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live
With a career spanning over 50 years, and 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Classic Seger is...
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
visitdetroit.com
The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience
It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
michiganchronicle.com
Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week
It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
Erica Campbell and Deborah Joy Winans headline ‘Sisters with Superpowers’ in Detroit on Oct. 13 @ 6:30pm ET at the Tigers Club
With a commitment to highlighting women who are change agents and dedicated to making a difference, rolling out announces Sisters with Superpowers (SWS) Dinner & Awards Gala. Sisters with Superpowers Dinner & Awards Gala – Detroit Edition, will be held on October 13 at the Tigers Club, Comerica Park. This event is powered by Chevrolet and sponsored by ATT and the Detroit Tigers. The event’s keynote speaker will be Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and author, Erica Campbell.
Why Detroit may be the next Silicone Valley of apparel manufacturing
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing.
RELATED PEOPLE
6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit
A new approach to tourism in Detroit hopes to capitalize on the public’s hankering for a good ghost story The post 6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit’s North End: A Journey Into the Past, a Look at the Present, and the Hope for its Future
Detroit’s North End, at least for the last six-plus decades, has been overwhelmingly comprised of African Americans, churches of multiple denominations, small-to-medium businesses, engaged community groups, and culturally affluent artists. Nevertheless, like most communities in Detroit these days, the North End has been victimized by urban blight, flight, and poverty.
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New beginnings for new homeowners dealing with possible tax foreclosures in Detroit
DETROIT – There’s new relief for more than 250 Detroit families living with the uncertainty that they could be kicked out of the houses they call home as possible tax foreclosure was hanging over their heads, but not anymore. It’s all thanks to the Make It Home program,...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit City Council approves $7 million expansion of ShotSpotter program
Detroit City Council voted to expand the controversial ShotSpotter system after listening to more testimonial on Tuesday. The council voted 5-4 to approve the $7 million expense that will come out of the city’s general fund. The technology places sensors around the city that listen for gunshots and report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Comments / 1