Preparations Continue for One-Day Christkindlmarkt in Downtown Vincennes
A Vincennes event returns for its second year this year, as the annual Christkindlmarkt will set up Friday, December ninth, in downtown Vincennes. Ellen Harper and Anne Pratt are organizing the event this year. Harper says Pratt has already cleared the location for the one-day market at Sixth and Main Streets. Harper also knows some spots are already filled for the December market day downtown.
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Wagcar Subdivision Plans
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a major subdivision on Barnett Street between 11th and 12th Streets. The subdivision is known as the Wagcar Addition. The subivision plat and preliminary plan was approved earlier this month by the Knox County Area Plan Commission. It is another step in a continuing City drive toward improving quantity and quality of housing in Vincennes. The effort grew from a recent survey showing a lack of housing in Vincennes, and across Knox County.
Pantheon Theatre Showcased in Council Session Last Night
Officials with the Pantheon Theatre came before the Vincennes City Council last night to update progress on the downtown business incubator. The Pantheon has been transformed from a historic theater to a place helping small and start-up business grow and prosper. The Pantheon was one of the highlighted businesses during...
Large Item Collection Set for Tomorrow in Vincennes
The City of Vincennes and Republic Services will hold the first of two large item collections starting tomorrow. It will be held at Republic Services Second Street facility from 8:00 until 11:30 A.M. sharp. No collections will be allowed after 11:30 each Saturday. The second Large Item Collection Day will also be held a week from Saturday at the same time and location.
Lisa Alton, 72, Monroe City
Lisa Kathleen (Abel) Alton, 72, of Monroe City, IN, passed away October 7, 2022. Lisa was born September 16, 1950 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Charles Jr. and Vada Robinson Abel. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and received a Bachelors’ Degree from Indiana State University as a paralegal. She formerly worked as a dispatcher for the Knox County Sheriff’s office, and was a Community Corrections Counselor for Knox County. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, loved knitting, horses, and riding in her jeeps.
Saturday Starts Large Item Collection in Vincennes
The City of Vincennes and Republic Services will hold the first of two large item collection days this Saturday. It will be held at Republic Services Second Street facility from 8:00 until 11:30 A.M. sharp. No collections will be allowed after 11:30 each Saturday. The second large item collection day will be held on Saturday, October 22nd, at the same time and location.
CCMG Work Starts Today in Knox County
Drivers are reminded that Knox County’s Crossings Matching Grant road work starts today. The work will involve resurfacing roadways. The first work today will happen on Anson Road. The Anson Road work will be from Old U.S. 50 to U.S. 50. Monday, Anson Road will be resurfaced from U.S. 50 to Robinson Road.
Knox County CCMG Projects Start Friday
Knox County Highway crews will start their Community Crossings Matching Grant road work later this week. The work will involve resurfacing of various stretches of the roadways. The first work is set for this Friday, and Monday of next week, on Anson Road. The Anson Road work will be from Old U.S. 50, across Highway 50, to Robinson Road.
Authorities Still Investigating Accident at Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
(Injury accident)(Tuesday 10/11/22 … tlz 12n) Vincennes City authorities are still investigating an accident in the 2700 block of North Sixth Street. Reports claim a vehicle drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails in a shopping center just off the roadway. No other details have been released at this time.
Vincennes Man Arrested on Cocaine Charges
A Vincennes man was arrested yesterday on cocaine dealing and cocaine possession warrants. 51 year-old Chadrick Royal was wanted on a cocaine dealing warrant from December of last year. The warrant was issued from Knox Circuit Court. Royal is also wanted for a cocaine possession warrant from December of 2020.
Final Week of Regular Season HS Football Set for Tonight
The final regular season week of high school football is here, with two traditional rivals facing each other. Vincennes Lincoln travels to the Jerry Brewer Memorial Stadium to face Jasper, with a 7:30 kickoff. LHS comes in at 4-4; Jasper has rebounded from a slow start to stand at 5-3. Hear the agme on 92.1, WZDM.
Volleyball Regional Action Resumes Tonight; CMS VB Drops First Match
Action resumes tonight in the High School Volleyball state tournament. The only Knox County. team in action has North Knox squaring off against North Daviess in the first match of the night. at the Eastern Greene 2-A sectional. The Lady Warriors are 12-17 while North Daviess is 12-15. The winner...
LHS Rallies to Advance in Volleyball Sectional
Vincennes Lincoln had to rally from a set down to best Princeton 3-1 in the first round of the Vincennes 3-A sectional. Big night for Lincolns Ari Gerkin who pounded 21 kills. Faith Fleetwood had a dozen kills while Macy Taylor added 11. In fact Taylor had a triple double with 14 points and 25 digs. Maddi Collins also scored a triple double with 10 points, 15 digs and 29 assists.
