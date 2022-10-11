The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a major subdivision on Barnett Street between 11th and 12th Streets. The subdivision is known as the Wagcar Addition. The subivision plat and preliminary plan was approved earlier this month by the Knox County Area Plan Commission. It is another step in a continuing City drive toward improving quantity and quality of housing in Vincennes. The effort grew from a recent survey showing a lack of housing in Vincennes, and across Knox County.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO