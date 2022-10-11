These days, the only real rule in menswear is that anything goes. Tweens are suiting up, boomers are collecting sneakers, and Brad Pitt recently hit the red carpet in a skirt. And while some of the more outré moves are best left to the professionally bold and beautiful, there is one longstanding fashion taboo worth reconsidering: pajamas in public. The entry of pj’s into the light of day can be attributed largely to the pandemic. Days, weeks and even months of nearly uninterrupted time at home all but dissolved the line between “house clothes” and clothes-clothes, which gave many a renewed...

APPAREL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO