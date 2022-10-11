ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Isle of Palms police chief hurt while cleaning gun

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms officials began an investigation on Monday after the city’s police chief was hurt in an accidental shooting.

According to city officials, Kevin Cornett’s gun went off at about 3 p.m. Monday while he was cleaning it. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his left hand.

The incident happened inside the public safety building, and no one else was injured.

