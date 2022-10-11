Read full article on original website
Top seed curse: Cloud9 fall out of Worlds 2022 after dropping essential game to EDG
For the first time in their history, Cloud9 came into the League of Legends World Championship...
DRX’s BeryL on bouncing back, playing with Deft, and potentially facing DWG KIA at Worlds 2022
There are few players in professional League of Legends who are as quietly accomplished as DRX...
BeryL’s Heimerdinger puts Rogue’s Nasus on a leash, helps DRX inch closer to Worlds 2022 knockouts
If you've been itching for some spicy picks at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?
One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022
Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
Fudge points to the main reason behind C9’s last-place finish in Group A at Worlds 2022
Cloud9 finished their 2022 League of Legends World Championship run in last place after collecting just...
What is orange essence and how to get it in League of Legends
League of Legends is packed with various skins, ward skins, emotes, and icons that serve no functional purpose, but rather give you exciting festive tools to either celebrate a real-life event like Chinese New Year, or a League-specific lore event like Spirit Blossom. Although Riot Games loves to keep content tied to events by earning and spending tokens, skins and other cosmetics can normally be bought in the shop for Riot Points, or RP for short.
New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2
The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
‘I highly doubt that these 5 players will play in the same team again’: Razork talks Fnatic future
After their recent exit at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic must make some...
Overwatch 2 patch notes finally give players an explanation for their low ranking in Competitive
Many people jumping into Overwatch 2 for the first time are jumping straight into Competitive play, and now with the new rating system in the game, they’re also being placed pretty low. Some of this was intended, but with today’s patch notes, it seems not all of it was planned.
EDG claim another Worlds scalp after dumping Fnatic out of groups, help T1 with quarterfinals quest
After butchering and eliminating Cloud9 just an hour before, EDward Gaming carved up Fnatic in an...
Winless no more: C9 secure NA’s first group stage victory at Worlds 2022
The latest LCS champions got their first victory of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
Jensen tries—and fails—to take down the League GOAT in a skill-intensive standoff at Worlds 2022
Oct. 13 marked the beginning of the second phase of the group stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with Group A fearlessly stepping onto the testing grounds of Summoners Rift to prove they are worthy of the knockout stage. Since T1, Cloud9, Fnatic, and EDward Gaming stood a chance to advance to the next stage, it would be an understatement to say that yesterday’s matches were adrenaline-packed rollercoasters for viewers across the world. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was easily an honorable one-vs-one between Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Jensen.
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
Unrivaled geniuses: Evil Geniuses dominate TI11’s opening day with undefeated record
First to win, first to stay on top. Evil Geniuses opened up The International 2022 with three straight wins over some of the world’s most powerful Dota 2 teams. Group A features top finishers from China, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia, along with impressive rosters like Gaimin Gladiators and Royal Never GIve Up. This lineup made it the proverbial “group of death” before even considering some of the wild storylines that have already made their way into the event’s narrative on opening day.
TSM exec denies CS:GO return is because of VCT snub
TSM has announced plans to return to CS:GO in 2023 earlier this month after more than five years away from Valve’s FPS. The announcement was made less than two weeks after TSM failed to secure a spot in the 2023 VALORANT Americas league despite having invested in Riot Games’ FPS since the beginning. The timing of the CS:GO announcement left many fans wondering whether it was a direct result of the VCT snub, but TSM’s vice president of esports Dominic Kallas said it was just a coincidence.
100T and CTBC will need a miracle to overcome RNG and Gen.G in Group D of Worlds 2022
Group D—consisting of 100 Thieves, Royal Never Give Up, CTBC Flying Oyster, and Gen.G—seemed like a...
New League tower bug discovered during Worlds 2022 after Fnatic’s group stage match against EDG
During the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, multiple spectators have noticed a few bugs crop...
Alliance nearly signed some of OG’s current players, skipped Creepwave deal in 2021
Alliance scrapped its entire Dota 2 roster ahead of another rebuild in late September. But Entity’s Fishman recently revealed on OG’s Monkey Business podcast that Alliance’s fate could have been different. According to Fishman, Jonathan “Loda” Berg, former TI winner and Alliance’s co-founder, was in talks with...
B stands for balanced: Team Aster, Secret, Spirit and Thunder Awaken lead a close race at TI11
The production quality of The International 2022 might be up for debate, but it takes no points from the high-level Dota 2 gameplay presented so far in the event. Today marked the first official day of TI11, and two groups of ten teams battled it out for the best seedings leading up to the playoffs.
