dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is orange essence and how to get it in League of Legends

League of Legends is packed with various skins, ward skins, emotes, and icons that serve no functional purpose, but rather give you exciting festive tools to either celebrate a real-life event like Chinese New Year, or a League-specific lore event like Spirit Blossom. Although Riot Games loves to keep content tied to events by earning and spending tokens, skins and other cosmetics can normally be bought in the shop for Riot Points, or RP for short.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2

The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Winless no more: C9 secure NA’s first group stage victory at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The latest LCS champions got their first victory of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Jensen tries—and fails—to take down the League GOAT in a skill-intensive standoff at Worlds 2022

Oct. 13 marked the beginning of the second phase of the group stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with Group A fearlessly stepping onto the testing grounds of Summoners Rift to prove they are worthy of the knockout stage. Since T1, Cloud9, Fnatic, and EDward Gaming stood a chance to advance to the next stage, it would be an understatement to say that yesterday’s matches were adrenaline-packed rollercoasters for viewers across the world. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was easily an honorable one-vs-one between Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Jensen.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Unrivaled geniuses: Evil Geniuses dominate TI11’s opening day with undefeated record

First to win, first to stay on top. Evil Geniuses opened up The International 2022 with three straight wins over some of the world’s most powerful Dota 2 teams. Group A features top finishers from China, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia, along with impressive rosters like Gaimin Gladiators and Royal Never GIve Up. This lineup made it the proverbial “group of death” before even considering some of the wild storylines that have already made their way into the event’s narrative on opening day.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TSM exec denies CS:GO return is because of VCT snub

TSM has announced plans to return to CS:GO in 2023 earlier this month after more than five years away from Valve’s FPS. The announcement was made less than two weeks after TSM failed to secure a spot in the 2023 VALORANT Americas league despite having invested in Riot Games’ FPS since the beginning. The timing of the CS:GO announcement left many fans wondering whether it was a direct result of the VCT snub, but TSM’s vice president of esports Dominic Kallas said it was just a coincidence.
