Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Penn State game

The biggest game of the year for the Michigan Wolverines also gets the biggest recruiting list of the year we’ve had so far. There’s only one official visitor now after four-star linebacker Arion Carter canceled his trip, but there are a ton of quality 2024 and 2025 prospects and there are likely to be more additions that pop up on the sidelines on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan Preview: Plenty on the line in a classic Big Ten clash

The criticisms are probably fair. The schedule up to this point is not exactly spectacular, the defense has dominated (but against weak offenses), and it feels a little early to crown this a legitimate playoff contender. While the offense is better than last year — in large part thanks to impressive running back play — this weekend will be the first legitimate test.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career

Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 6 Michigan set to face No. 9 Boston this weekend at Yost

The Michigan Wolverines will welcome fellow blue blood hockey program Boston University to Ann Arbor this weekend for a two-game series. Both the Wolverines and Terriers will experience a massive leap in competition; Boston beat Bentley 8-2 two weeks ago before a 7-1 drubbing of Waterloo in exhibition play last weekend.
BOSTON, MA
Maize n Brew

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell named to Comeback Player of the Year watch list

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, announced Wednesday morning. One year after tearing his ACL and missing all but the first half of the first game in 2021, the fifth-year senior is leading Michigan’s receivers in catches (30), yards (390) and yards per game (65). He has scored just one touchdown this season, but he has been pivotal to quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s weekly progression.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Penn State at Michigan

This Saturday, the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0) welcome the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) to the Big House for a noon kickoff in a much anticipated matchup. This will be the biggest challenge of the season for both teams, and this game will help determine the pecking order in the Big Ten East alongside the Buckeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Key takeaways from Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference at Big Ten Media Day

As part of 2022 Basketball Media Days for the Big Ten, Kim Barnes Arico spoke to the media for roughly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning. With a program-leading 218 wins, Kim Barnes Arico is the most successful basketball coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. The team is coming off their most successful season in program history, securing their first Elite Eight appearance thanks to the elite play of Naz Hilmon and a deep group of seniors that helped contribute.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

One final game at 'The Ned' before demolition

MAUMEE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, right?. Well, it appears that the time has come for one iconic baseball stadium in Maumee. "If this is the way we have to end it, couldn't ask for a better day, that's for sure," local Roy Hobbs baseball commissioner Joe Beham said.
MAUMEE, OH

