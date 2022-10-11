Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Penn State game
The biggest game of the year for the Michigan Wolverines also gets the biggest recruiting list of the year we’ve had so far. There’s only one official visitor now after four-star linebacker Arion Carter canceled his trip, but there are a ton of quality 2024 and 2025 prospects and there are likely to be more additions that pop up on the sidelines on Saturday.
Four Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Wisconsin
We react to several things the Spartans' head coach said this week ahead of MSU's game vs. the Badgers...
Maize n Brew
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan Preview: Plenty on the line in a classic Big Ten clash
The criticisms are probably fair. The schedule up to this point is not exactly spectacular, the defense has dominated (but against weak offenses), and it feels a little early to crown this a legitimate playoff contender. While the offense is better than last year — in large part thanks to impressive running back play — this weekend will be the first legitimate test.
Maize n Brew
We’ll find out what J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s passing offense is made of vs. Penn State
No. 5 Michigan (6-0) ranks 29th in total offense and will be facing a team in No. 10 Penn State (5-0) that ranks 38th in total defense. It feels like an even matchup at just about every position heading into the tilt, but will that be the reality once the dust settles?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hoops extends offer to 2024 four-star power forward Aidan Sherell
When looking at the wide world of recruiting, it’s obviously important for premiere schools like Michigan to recruit all over the country, but it’s also crucial to keep in touch with local ties. That’s exactly what Juwan Howard and his staff are doing. On Tuesday evening, they extended...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career
Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maize n Brew
No. 6 Michigan set to face No. 9 Boston this weekend at Yost
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome fellow blue blood hockey program Boston University to Ann Arbor this weekend for a two-game series. Both the Wolverines and Terriers will experience a massive leap in competition; Boston beat Bentley 8-2 two weeks ago before a 7-1 drubbing of Waterloo in exhibition play last weekend.
Maize n Brew
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell named to Comeback Player of the Year watch list
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, announced Wednesday morning. One year after tearing his ACL and missing all but the first half of the first game in 2021, the fifth-year senior is leading Michigan’s receivers in catches (30), yards (390) and yards per game (65). He has scored just one touchdown this season, but he has been pivotal to quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s weekly progression.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Penn State at Michigan
This Saturday, the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0) welcome the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) to the Big House for a noon kickoff in a much anticipated matchup. This will be the biggest challenge of the season for both teams, and this game will help determine the pecking order in the Big Ten East alongside the Buckeyes.
Maize n Brew
On the heels of a renewed focus, Michigan’s pass rush looks more formidable than ever
After a standout performance in the first game of the season, Michigan Wolverines fans were waiting for the pass rush to make an encore. Since the start of Big Ten season, they’ve gotten just that — recording three sacks against Maryland, four against Iowa and a whopping seven against Indiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
MLive.com
Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
Maize n Brew
James Franklin speaks at length about J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, other players in pre-Michigan press conference
The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to face their biggest test of the season so far when Penn State comes to Ann Arbor this Saturday. Under the guidance of head coach James Franklin — now in his ninth season at the helm — the Nittany Lions are undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the country.
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
Maize n Brew
Key takeaways from Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference at Big Ten Media Day
As part of 2022 Basketball Media Days for the Big Ten, Kim Barnes Arico spoke to the media for roughly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning. With a program-leading 218 wins, Kim Barnes Arico is the most successful basketball coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. The team is coming off their most successful season in program history, securing their first Elite Eight appearance thanks to the elite play of Naz Hilmon and a deep group of seniors that helped contribute.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
One final game at 'The Ned' before demolition
MAUMEE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, right?. Well, it appears that the time has come for one iconic baseball stadium in Maumee. "If this is the way we have to end it, couldn't ask for a better day, that's for sure," local Roy Hobbs baseball commissioner Joe Beham said.
Comments / 0