Economy

WNYT

Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe’s new gas hub

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on his proposal to turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea’s Nord Stream pipeline were halted. Putin floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNYT

Meeting gives China’s Xi a chance to tighten hold on economy

BEIJING (AP) — At the Communist Party congress that begins Sunday, President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, will get a chance to install more allies who share his vision of an even more dominant party role in the economy and tighter control over entrepreneurs. The...
CHINA
WNYT

Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the U.S. had urged it to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections next month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNYT

UN chief: 20 leading economies must help developing nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 leading economies Thursday urging they change course and steer a global economic recovery that includes developing countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and escalating climate emergencies.
WORLD
WNYT

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that inflation threatens to become “a runaway train,’’ the managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged policymakers to keep up the fight against rising prices even it means more pain at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. Speaking to reporters Thursday,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Maison Ullens Plots Expansion in U.S., Middle East

Maison Ullens is ramping up its presence in the U.S. and the Middle East, having recently mounted a pop-up at SaksWorks in Greenwich, Connecticut, and plotting another next month in Dubai. Additional pop-ups are planned for Florida and Texas in 2023, as well as a bigger wholesale presence for the...
GREENWICH, CT
WNYT

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $8.8 billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, said Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 79.7% over a year earlier to a record $8.8 billion amid surging demand. TSMC, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, makes processor chips for...
TECHNOLOGY
WNYT

Report: Bomb threat led to evacuation of Norway gas plant

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A bomb threat against a natural gas processing facility in central Norway forced the site’s evacuation and briefly halted operations, Norwegian media reported Thursday, with police later confirming that the threat wasn’t credible. The incident came amid heighten security on key energy, internet...
INDUSTRY
WNYT

Former Honduran congressman gets 30 years in drug conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York sentenced a former Honduran congressman to 30 years in prison Thursday for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that prosecutors said imported more than 30 tons of cocaine into the U.S. Fredy Renan Najera Montoya had previously...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

