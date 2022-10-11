Read full article on original website
Europol: Spanish police crack Europe´s biggest ‘narco bank’
MADRID (AP) — The European Union police agency Europol said Friday that Spanish police have dismantled an organized crime group believed to have been running Europe’s biggest “narco-bank,” used to launder proceeds from international drug trafficking. Europol said the group, composed mainly of Syrians, operated out...
Cancun machete attack: Mexico prosecutor launches investigation after American dad says he was left for dead
Cancun's top prosecutor has launched an investigation into the alleged February machete attack on American tourist Dustan Jackson, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jamaica bans broadcasts deemed to glorify drugs, crime
HAVANA (AP) — Jamaica’s broadcasting regulator has banned music and TV broadcasts deemed to glorify or promote criminal activity, violence, drug use, scamming and weapons. The government said the ban is meant to cut back on material that “could give the wrong impression that criminality is an accepted feature of Jamaican culture and society.”
Ex-security chief pleads innocence in Spain train crash case
MADRID (AP) — The former head of security for Spain’s state-owned rail infrastructure company told a court Thursday that he was not responsible for the 2013 train crash that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 more. Andrés Cortabitarte and the train’s driver are both facing four-year prison terms...
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
Former Honduran congressman gets 30 years in drug conspiracy
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York sentenced a former Honduran congressman to 30 years in prison Thursday for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that prosecutors said imported more than 30 tons of cocaine into the U.S. Fredy Renan Najera Montoya had previously...
Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland’s attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made substantial progress but “has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time.”
