October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
Salem Masonic Lodge #21 turns 200 Saturday
Salem Mayor Justin Green recently signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 9 to 15, as Salem Masonic Lodge Week. This Saturday, they will celebrate their 200 year anniversary. Pictured with Green is Keith Hattabaugh, Worshipful Master of Salem Masonic Lodge #21. For a complete story see the Thursday, Oct. 13 issue of The Salem Democrat.
Be Our Guest at The Fishery
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at The Fishery. The St. Matthews restaurant is celebrating 40 years in the business. Enjoy the restaurant's number one seller: a fried fish sandwich and onion rings. You can also order fried chicken, grilled chicken strips, homemade soups, fried chicken livers and breaded oysters.
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
IU Health Bedford receives Community Impact Award
Bedford- On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Indiana Department of Health visited IU Health Bedford Hospital to present them with the State Office of Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Community Impact Award for 2022. “This team has shown so much heart and compassion over the past few years,” said...
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Betty Jean Thomas
Betty Jean Thomas, age 84 of Pekin, Indiana, passed away in Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation in Salem, Indiana on October 11, 2022. Born January 10, 1938 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. Hollrah and Velma L. (Senn) Hollrah. She was a life resident...
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
Lawrence County Republican Party holding a caucus to fill vacant Mitchell Mayor position
MITCHELL – The Lawrence County Republican Party will be holding a caucus for the vacant City of Mitchell Mayoral position left vacant due to the resignation of Mayor JD England, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. A time and date will be determined soon. The county party thanks Mayor England...
14+ Awesome Things to Do in Madison Indiana
Visit Madison was excited to host Karyn Locke and company on their recent trip to Madison in September. Check out her blog on the 14+ Awesome Things to Don in Madison, Indiana. You won’t be disappointed, and surely you’ll find some of your favs on the list!
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
Haunted Suicide Railroad Bridge
The sad story has been repeated over and over: Unwed girl gets pregnant, gives birth, and takes her life and the infant’s life as well. This tale of tragedy takes a paranormal turn in Columbus, Indiana. The time is in the mid 1920’s, when illegitimate children brought shame not only to the mother but to her family as well. One such birth led to the young unwed mother making the decision to take her own life and her baby’s. The location of the suicide was an open railroad bridge over the East Fork of the White River in Columbus, Indiana.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
Salem Police Action 10-03-2022 to 10-09-2022
Accident (Personal Injury), Jackson St. Threats, Washington Blvd. Possible Prowler, Kathy St. Fight in Progress (Verbal), Mulberry St. Welfare Check, Jackson St. Juvenile Complaint, Virginia Ave. 10-05-2022. Break In, S. High St. Concerns, E. Hackberry St. Welfare Check, Washington Blvd. Concern, Mulberry St. Assist, 56/60. Assist, Washington Blvd. Unresponsive Male,...
Five local runners headed to regional Saturday
Eastern's Ava Sowder will lead five runners into Saturday's cross country regional race at Edgewood. There are two from Eastern and three from Salem who will compete in the event. There is also a senior profile about Sowder in the Thursday, Oct. 13 issue of The Salem Democrat. Be sure to check out Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader to see how the local athletes did at Saturday's race.
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Mezuzah vandalized in Bloomington
We reached out to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office about the case. They tell us they summoned the suspect to court.
Louisville man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket: 'I'm just amazed'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. "I never imagined this would ever be me. I’m just amazed," he told lottery officials. On Monday night, while taking a break at work, he walked to the Circle K...
Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)
Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
