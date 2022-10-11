ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphians ‘cover the skies of Ukraine’ with umbrellas in protest of airstrikes

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyR4P_0iULV4mW00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Russia unleashed one of its biggest attacks yet against Ukraine in the eight months since it launched its war in their neighboring country. At least 19 people were killed to date and nearly 100 were reported hurt during the morning commute.

On Monday, a couple dozen local Ukrainians and advocates raised a figurative shield for their homeland. They rallied together outside City Hall, shouting, “Cover the sky over Ukraine!” while holding yellow and blue umbrellas — the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Other cities across the country held a similar protest.

“Since February, we’ve been fighting this war and we’re standing out here with the color of the Ukrainian flag and making sure we’re sending the message that it’s about time we cover the skies of Ukraine,” said Yuriy Kowal of Queen Village. “All we want is a free country, like any other country that is free.”

“It’s symbolizing that we had protection but a lot of people didn’t,” added Karen Golovko, whose parents are from Ukraine.

She said her relatives in Ukraine were forced to take cover when Russian President Vladamir Putin’s forces launched missiles on Monday. According to reports, the missiles hit infrastructure and military facilities, along with a playground and a college.

“My family, friends woke up and they had to run to bomb shelters,” she said. “When I work, I use SEPTA to commute. I don’t have to run from bombs.”

Iryna Mazur, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia, urged people to reach out to their lawmakers and demand military assistance to help Ukraine.

“How many more Ukrainians have to die to protect peace in Europe?” she asked tearfully.

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
