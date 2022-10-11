Keep up to speed with these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on modems and routers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Okay, not many people probably put modems and routers on their holiday wish list. But when your internet connection is slow or goes down, it’s a major impediment to your performance, whether you’re gaming or WFH. Fortunately, there are plenty of options available with the latest technology to keep you and your household connected with little lag time.

Today’s the last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale , but there’s still time to get a great deal on a modem, router, or combo system.

If you’ve got a home full of people who are simultaneously jumping on Zoom calls, blasting bad guys in Rollerdrome , and streaming Stranger Things, a comprehensive modem-router system is for you. Netgear’s Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 system covers up to 5,000 square feet and supports up to 40 devices at once, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets. Compatible with Spectrum, Cox, and Xfinity, this tri-band system features a DOCSIS 3.1 modem that supports speeds of 4 Gbps and comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. The system also comes with a robust set of smart parental controls, so be sure to take advantage of the discount during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

When gaming is your primary motivation, then you should opt for gear that’s created to help you react in a split second. The TP-Link Wi-Fi Gaming Router comes in blazing fast, providing speeds up to 10 Gbps. It’s designed for multiple users and its WAN port and LAN ports, and USB-A and -C ports allow for plenty of connections. What’s more, the 1.8-GHz Quad-Core CPU and three co-processors help optimize your performance, keeping lag time at a minimum.

Is speed paramount to you? Netgear’s Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router Combo may be the best solution. The DOCSIS 3.1 modem supports fast download speeds up to 1 Gbps. The combo is compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Cox, and more and comes with an Ethernet port for easy connections. Worth noting, though, that this set doesn’t work with Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink and doesn’t allow you to use voice commands.

Not looking to spend a lot on a modem but still want a speedy connection? The ARRIS Surfboard SB6183 could be a solid option for you. The DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem supports cable internet speed plans up to 400 Mbps, including Cox, Spectrum, and Infinity. It also comes with a 1GB Ethernet port. If you want the compatible modem as well, you can get the bundle here during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

