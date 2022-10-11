ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Keep up to speed with these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on modems and routers

By Jen McCaffery
Popular Science
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Okay, not many people probably put modems and routers on their holiday wish list. But when your internet connection is slow or goes down, it’s a major impediment to your performance, whether you’re gaming or WFH. Fortunately, there are plenty of options available with the latest technology to keep you and your household connected with little lag time.

Today’s the last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale , but there’s still time to get a great deal on a modem, router, or combo system.

Linksys Atlas Wi-Fi 6E Router Home WiFi Mesh System $359.99 (Was $450)

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 System $427.49 (was $649.99)

If you’ve got a home full of people who are simultaneously jumping on Zoom calls, blasting bad guys in Rollerdrome , and streaming Stranger Things, a comprehensive modem-router system is for you. Netgear’s Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 system covers up to 5,000 square feet and supports up to 40 devices at once, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets. Compatible with Spectrum, Cox, and Xfinity, this tri-band system features a DOCSIS 3.1 modem that supports speeds of 4 Gbps and comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. The system also comes with a robust set of smart parental controls, so be sure to take advantage of the discount during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

When gaming is your primary motivation, then you should opt for gear that’s created to help you react in a split second. The TP-Link Wi-Fi Gaming Router comes in blazing fast, providing speeds up to 10 Gbps. It’s designed for multiple users and its WAN port and LAN ports, and USB-A and -C ports allow for plenty of connections. What’s more, the 1.8-GHz Quad-Core CPU and three co-processors help optimize your performance, keeping lag time at a minimum.

NETGEAR Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router Combo C6250 $79.99 (was $99.99)

Is speed paramount to you? Netgear’s Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router Combo may be the best solution. The DOCSIS 3.1 modem supports fast download speeds up to 1 Gbps. The combo is compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Cox, and more and comes with an Ethernet port for easy connections. Worth noting, though, that this set doesn’t work with Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink and doesn’t allow you to use voice commands.

ARRIS SURFboard SB6183 $59 (was $79.99)

Not looking to spend a lot on a modem but still want a speedy connection? The ARRIS Surfboard SB6183 could be a solid option for you. The DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem supports cable internet speed plans up to 400 Mbps, including Cox, Spectrum, and Infinity. It also comes with a 1GB Ethernet port. If you want the compatible modem as well, you can get the bundle here during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

More modem deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

More router deals:

More modem-router combo deals:

Best extender deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

Related
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Early Access#Routers#Modem#Electronics Deals#Wfh#Linksys Atlas#Xfinity#Docsis#Wi Fi 6
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
CELL PHONES
CNET

My Favorite Gadget Purchase of 2022 Is Back on Sale for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My recent move out to the suburbs meant inheriting an in-ground sprinkler system, which was great -- except for the ancient controller to which it was connected. Despite religiously following the instruction manual and "programming" it through a variety of tiny buttons -- not unlike a vintage 1980s VCR -- the thing would still fire the sprinkler heads at completely random times. I couldn't figure it out -- the clock was correct, the watering times were correct, but the actual sprinklers would turn on three or four hours later. I was resigned to running it manually during the day and losing some of the water to the sun's evaporation.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook

You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
COMPUTERS
ConsumerAffairs

Target unveils season-long Black Friday deals, plus Deal of the Day

With holiday sales events already hosted by Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Kohl’s, many consumers may be wondering what’s actually left for the holiday season. With Black Friday still over a month away, what can shoppers look forward to?. For Target fans, the holiday shopping deals are slated to...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off

If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Don’t miss 50% off Fire TV sticks before the Prime Early Access Sale ends

Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

