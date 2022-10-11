Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Best Prime Day PS5 Deals: Exclusive Games And Plenty More
Amazon Prime Day is back--technically it's called the Prime Early Access Sale--and that means it's time to save big on lots of gaming products, including heaps of PlayStation games, accessories, and more. We've rounded up the best PS5 Prime Day deals. In short, you don't want to miss out on these savings. Whether you're looking for recent games at a discount, a new headset, or maybe even a charging station, a bunch of PlayStation products are discounted to their best prices of the year.
Gamespot
Best Prime Day Video Game Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
Today is the last day of Amazon's ultra-popular Prime Day, and if you haven't yet checked out all the great deals, you've still got till midnight to cash in. Some of the best savings in October's event are for video games--and you'll find hit titles for Switch, PS5, and Xbox on sale for some of their best prices of 2022.
Gamespot
Best Buy Flash Sale Features Hundreds Of Games And Much More
Prime Day might be the most popular way to save cash on video games today, but plenty of other retailers are offering huge discounts right now--including Best Buy, which is discounting hundreds of games, accessories, laptops, and other popular gear. The Best Buy Flash Sale event runs through October 12, so make sure you check out the impressive lineup of price cuts before it disappears.
Gamespot
PS5's Horizon Forbidden West Gets A Big Prime Day Discount
2022 has been a big year for gaming, one that kicked off with a return to the robot post-apocalypse in Horizon Forbidden West. Developer Guerrilla's follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn expanded on the ideas of the original game, amplified the visuals for its PS5 debut, and created an even larger world to thrive and survive in.
Gamespot
Scorn Everything To Know
Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Gamespot
Scorn Is Discounted On Release Day
Scorn launches today, October 14. It's a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, and if you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code. This is the same preorder deal available earlier this week, and it continues to be available at the time of this writing.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Is Coming To Meta Quest VR Headset
Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass are coming to the Meta Quest Store, it was announced during the Meta Connect event. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared on stage to reveal the news. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, subscribers can stream titles over the cloud, including the hundreds of games in...
Gamespot
Microsoft Bashes Watchdog's Critiques Of Its Activision Blizzard Takeover Bid
Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has come under scrutiny from multiple competition regulators across the globe, and in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority has decided to begin a second phase of inquiry into the deal. The CMA has expressed a number of concerns related to the $68.7 billion acquisition, which it says could have a major impact on Sony if Microsoft decides to make Activision Blizzard content exclusive to Xbox.
Gamespot
Xbox Cloud Gaming Streams Games like Halo Infinite On More Devices Now
Streaming Xbox games without owning a physical Xbox seemed like an impossible dream a few years ago, but it's now a major feature of the platform. Recently, we learned that Xbox Cloud Gaming now works on ARM64 devices, including Surface tablets and laptops. Supported games include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup For October 2022 Includes 23 Games In All
Sony has announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup, and there are plenty of games on the way for subscribers across the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers. There are 23 in all available in October. These include GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, The Medium, Dragon Quest Builders, and more for...
Gamespot
October PS Plus Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
A week and a half into the month and Sony has finally announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup. Better late than never I guess. This month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can expect a number of noteworthy games, from lengthy RPGs like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, to tighter experiences like the beloved Inside. And if spooky vibes are what you’re after then the addition of The Medium may speak to you. One of the most notable additions to the catalog is GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, a game that launched alongside remasters of its violent siblings GTA 3 and San Andreas, but also with tons of bugs and glitches that hampered fans enjoyment.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Stage Break Event Guide
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is just a few days away, but there are a still some in-game events you can take advantage of before the Aftershow battle pass expires and is replaced by the Champions battle pass on October 18. One of them is Stage Break, an event that has been advertised throughout the entirety of Season 2. Similar to the Crypto-themed System Anomaly event from earlier in the season, this event challenges players to complete daily quests to unlock prizes…and secrets.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games. Experience next gen immersion on PS5™ and journey through the nine realms in stunning 4K. Feel your journey in the palms of your hands via the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense™ wireless controller and pinpoint every sound with 3D Audio.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend
After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region. Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating...
Gamespot
New Elden Ring Maps Teased In Latest Update? | GameSpot News
Elden Ring was the loudest game in early 2022, but in the past couple of months From Software have been fairly quiet. However now the game has a new patch available that rebalances PvP, lays the groundwork for a wider PvP reshuffle and has added hidden references to new maps. If the back to back use of ‘player vs player’ didn’t give it away, Patch 1.07 is almost exclusively multiplayer-focused. The biggest change is the addition of separate damage scaling for PvP battles, a change that the game's community has lobbied for since its release. As for the tease of new locations, prolific Souls hacker Lance McDonald claims this patch also adds references to maps that aren't in the game yet on a raw code level. It also adds some code that appears to be related to ray-tracing options that don't exist yet in the options menu, either.
