Elden Ring was the loudest game in early 2022, but in the past couple of months From Software have been fairly quiet. However now the game has a new patch available that rebalances PvP, lays the groundwork for a wider PvP reshuffle and has added hidden references to new maps. If the back to back use of ‘player vs player’ didn’t give it away, Patch 1.07 is almost exclusively multiplayer-focused. The biggest change is the addition of separate damage scaling for PvP battles, a change that the game's community has lobbied for since its release. As for the tease of new locations, prolific Souls hacker Lance McDonald claims this patch also adds references to maps that aren't in the game yet on a raw code level. It also adds some code that appears to be related to ray-tracing options that don't exist yet in the options menu, either.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO