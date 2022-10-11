Yankees ALDS tickets: Last-second tickets are still available for New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians in ALDS, Game 1

Devin Smeltzer is a free man. MLB Trade Rumors reports the 27-year-old opted for free agency after being waived by the Minnesota Twins. Per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press:. Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.

