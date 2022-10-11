ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

live5news.com

State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
abcnews4.com

City of Charleston makes parking rules on upper King Street permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a successful pilot program lasting more than a year, the city of Charleston will soon make its weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. The weekend parking rules are part of CPD's larger King Street safety plan, including stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
manninglive.com

Town of Summerton - Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
SUMMERTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian cleanup instructions for Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston sanitation workers is able to clean up debris from Hurricane Ian as soon as possible. Residents are encouraged to put only yard debris on the curb on Friday, October 14th.
The Post and Courier

Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

SC Works hosting hiring events throughout October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host multiple hiring events at various Lowcountry locations throughout the month of October. A virtual job fair will take place October 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Job seekers can speak to employers like Charleston County Government, Sevita Health,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley Park bees are all the buzz!. The neighborhood school is celebrating significant academic gains. The halls of Hunley Park are lined with words to motivate and inspire. Principal Dr. Katchia Gethers says, “Hunley Park is a gem of a school tucked away...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

