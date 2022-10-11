Read full article on original website
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
live5news.com
State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
IOP residents oppose possible development of Wild Dunes greenspaces
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on the Isle of Palms spoke concerned about a possible threat to the island’s golf courses, green spaces, and recreation spaces. Some of the green spaces in the Wild Dunes Resort could be bulldozed if action isn’t taken to prevent development. Neighbors say they’re concerned Wild Dunes Resort […]
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston makes parking rules on upper King Street permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a successful pilot program lasting more than a year, the city of Charleston will soon make its weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. The weekend parking rules are part of CPD's larger King Street safety plan, including stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and...
abcnews4.com
Dunkin, Ye Ole Fashioned to open in new Point Hope development off Clements Ferry
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Dunkin has joined the list of businesses going in at the "Gates at Point Hope" development off Clements Ferry Road, according to commercial real estate firm Meyer Kapp & Associates, LLC. The coffeeshop signed a lease for a 1,900 sq-ft space with a drive...
abcnews4.com
Daniel Jenkins & Liberty Hill Academies hosting community health fair Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy will host a community health fair on Friday, October 14th. Located at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The health fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
abcnews4.com
SC Attorney General to announce multimillion-dollar grant for Lowcountry crime victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference Thursday, October 13th, to announce the multi-million-dollar aid Lowcountry victims of crime will receive. The grants will go toward state and local agencies, and non-profit organizations. Christabeth Turner from Doors to Freedom will discuss how...
manninglive.com
Town of Summerton - Public Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
abcnews4.com
Bat found in North Charleston tests positive for rabies; 2 people exposed
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a bat found in North Charleston tested positive for rabies, and two people were exposed to the infected animal. The bat was located near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane, officials say. On...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek Police Department holds retirement party for outgoing K9s
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of K9s with the Goose Creek Police Department were awarded with pupcakes and toys at their retirement parties as they say goodbye to the department they faithfully served for several years. K9 Dax served the people of Goose Creek since 2013, while...
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian cleanup instructions for Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston sanitation workers is able to clean up debris from Hurricane Ian as soon as possible. Residents are encouraged to put only yard debris on the curb on Friday, October 14th.
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
counton2.com
SC Works hosting hiring events throughout October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host multiple hiring events at various Lowcountry locations throughout the month of October. A virtual job fair will take place October 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Job seekers can speak to employers like Charleston County Government, Sevita Health,...
walterborolive.com
3 life sentences for Summerville man who committed Cottageville murder while out on bond for burglary
PRESS RELEASE - WALTERBORO, SC (Oct. 10, 2022) – A Summerville man received three life sentences Monday after pleading guilty to crimes in two Lowcountry counties, including last month’s murder of a Cottageville man. Richard Brian Campodonico, 42, pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old...
counton2.com
Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley Park bees are all the buzz!. The neighborhood school is celebrating significant academic gains. The halls of Hunley Park are lined with words to motivate and inspire. Principal Dr. Katchia Gethers says, “Hunley Park is a gem of a school tucked away...
abcnews4.com
Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
