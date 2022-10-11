ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: October 15 Including Ottawa Senators Vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered much-watch TV. Today’s NHL Predictions featured game is the Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Top Prospect to Entry-Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Fraser Minten to a three-year entry-level contract. Minten was the team’s first pick in the 2022 draft. The center was drafted 38th overall, following a draft-day trade between Toronto and the Chicago Blackhawks. Fraser Minten Signs Contract. The 18-year-old, hailing from Vancouver, British...
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

The St. Louis Blues’ Options with Ryan O’Reilly

Arguably, the biggest news of the offseason for the St. Louis Blues are the contract extensions they dished out to Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Nick Leddy. Leddy got a four-year, $16 million extension that kicks in this year. Thomas and Kyrou got matching eight-year, $65 million contracts that don’t kick in until next season. However, what does that mean for captain Ryan O’Reilly, who’s seven-year, $52.5 million deal that he signed with the Buffalo Sabres expires after this season?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lastwordonsports.com

Sonny Milano Signs with Washington Capitals

Sonny Milano came off a career season and into a new contract today with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. Despite his high draft position – 16th overall in 2014 – Milano has not had an easy time trying to establish an NHL career. He was drafted as a pure offensive threat, and for good reason. He was an absolute terror for the U.S. National U-18 Team, scoring 29 goals and 86 points in just 58 games. He wasn’t great defensively, which dropped him down a bit, but his scoring ability was worth taking a chance on.
WASHINGTON, DC
lastwordonsports.com

Ottawa Senators Defence Storylines For 2022-23

The season for the Ottawa Senators is upon us, and there is much optimism for this year’s roster. The pre-season gave everyone a chance to focus on preparation for their respective roles. Despite not making any signings or trades, the Senators’ defence has one notable addition, in rookie Jake Sanderson. Therefore, everyone had a rough idea of where they all fit. This means that everyone knows what it will take for the defence to succeed as a unit as a whole. Let’s take a glimpse at where everyone fits, and some options depending on how the initial plan plays out.
OTTAWA, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Place Goaltender On IR

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury during practice. The Leafs have set his timetable for a return to a minimum of four weeks. Matt Murray Placed on IR By Maple Leafs. It didn’t take long, but Matt Murray has...
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

The Possible Last Dance For The Boston Bruins

All good things must come to an end. That is just reality in life, but as well as our favourite sports teams. For the better part of a decade, the Boston Bruins have been playoff contenders, and for a large amount of that success kept, the core group together. The core group is getting older, and the window is beginning to close. With how things are going, this could be the last dance for this core group and the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.
BOSTON, MA
lastwordonsports.com

NWSL Opening Round Preview: The Playoffs Begin on Sunday

The past two weeks have been some of the most eventful in NWSL history. After the conclusion of the regular season play came the release of the Sally Yates report. The former Attorney General’s findings showed the darkest side of the sport and lead to the firing and resignations of many coaches and executives. Many continue to rightfully focus on the safety of players and finding ways to change the systemic issues surrounding the league.
SOCCER
lastwordonsports.com

Toronto Raptors 2022-2023 Season Preview

The Toronto Raptors finished the 2021-2022 season with a 48-34 record securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. This gave the Raptors their eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons (missed 2021 playoffs). In the postseason, Toronto lost in six games to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. The...
NBA

