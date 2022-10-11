The Texas Rangers did not have the greatest season record-wise in 2022, but they did have several surprise performances. Three out of the four guys on this list made their major league debuts this season. With a record of 68–94, the Rangers finished in fourth place in the American League West division. While this was an eight game improvement over their 60–102 record of 2021, they still fell short of expectations. When the final pitch of the season was thrown against the New York Yankees on October 5 at Globe Life Field, 38 games stood between the Rangers and the division-winning Houston Astros. In a season such as this one, however, you need to focus on the good. The rangers have some very good young talent on their roster. That is something that everyone should be excited about heading into spring training in 2023. In the meantime, however, here is a look at some of the surprise performances of the 2022 season.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO