Read full article on original website
Related
Brothers reverse plea to guilty in car-bomb murder trial
In a stunning reversal, two brothers who are on trial for the car-bomb murder of a Maltese anti-corruption journalist entered guilty pleas on the first day of trial
Cancun machete attack: Mexico prosecutor launches investigation after American dad says he was left for dead
Cancun's top prosecutor has launched an investigation into the alleged February machete attack on American tourist Dustan Jackson, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
KRQE News 13
Jamaica bans broadcasts deemed to glorify drugs, crime
HAVANA (AP) — Jamaica’s broadcasting regulator has banned music and TV broadcasts deemed to glorify or promote criminal activity, violence, drug use, scamming and weapons. The government said the ban is meant to cut back on material that “could give the wrong impression that criminality is an accepted feature of Jamaican culture and society.”
KRQE News 13
Informant’s Army past raised at trial tied to Whitmer plot
A defense lawyer lashed out Thursday at a star witness in a trial related to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, accusing the Army veteran of “stolen valor” and questioning why he wasn’t given a Purple Heart if he was truly injured in Iraq. The...
Comments / 0