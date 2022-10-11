ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Creeslough blast victim remembered at funeral for her ‘love’ and ‘kindness’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooPmb_0iULTIz100

A fashion designer killed in an explosion at a service station in Ireland has been remembered at her funeral for her “love, affection, kindness and warmth”.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, is the first of the 10 victims of Friday’s tragedy in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough to be laid to rest.

Hundreds of mourners attended St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Tuesday morning.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, a Mass for another victim – 49-year-old Martin McGill, who was originally from Scotland – got under way at St Michael’s.

The president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and the country’s premier, Micheal Martin, were represented by aide-de-camps from the Irish Defence Forces at the first service.

A number of emergency responders, who took part in the 24-hour recovery operation at the blast site, also attended.

After Ms Gallagher’s body was carried into the church in a wicker casket, Father John Joe Duffy extended his “sincere and heartfelt sympathies” to her parents Anthony and Bernie, her two sisters and her boyfriend Conor.

In his homily, Fr Duffy said Ms Gallagher “radiated a warm and positive feeling” to all who knew her well.

He described her as the “jewel” of her family.

The priest said she left ripples of “love, affection, kindness and warmth” wherever she went.

“We are experiencing – you, the family – are experiencing that most difficult challenge of all – the pain and hardship of having to say goodbye to Jessica today,” he said.

“That pain and hardship that other families are experiencing, and I know that other families have been with you that have lost a loved one and those who have a loved one in hospital at this time.

“That pain has been felt in our parish and in our neighbouring parishes when the pathway in which Jessica and others were travelling through life was so abruptly ended by this tragic accident.

“I wish I, as a priest, could explain that more fully in a way that words could explain it, but we do not have words to explain it, for words would make no sense or couldn’t give it sense.

“I am part of you, part of this community, and it is together that we will make the journey and travel that journey going forward, supporting each other as so many people have been doing.

“Our entire community is hurting, our hearts are heavy, but our spirits are strong.”

The 10 victims were aged from five to 59.

Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the blast, in a building complex which included the service station, a shop and apartments.

It is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

The other eight victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

Mr O’Flaherty’s funeral will be at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning.

A joint service will be held for Ms O’Donnell and her son James at St Michael’s in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Harper’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton on Thursday.

Mrs Martin, a mother of four, will also be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Creeslough victim was a ‘truly fantastic’ father and husband, funeral told

A victim of the Creeslough service station explosion was “a truly fantastic and loving” father and husband, mourners have heard. The funeral service for 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, survived by his wife Tracey and son Hamish, was told he was “a truly fantastic and loving husband and father, a caring brother and a relation, a committed work colleague and a dear friend to many”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019. A massive three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Gallagher
newschain

15-year-old arrested after five shot dead in North Carolina

A 15-year-old gunman suspected of killing five people in the North Carolina city of Raleigh is in a critical condition in hospital, US police said. The boy, who has not been named, is alleged to have fatally shot two people in the streets of North Carolina’s capital city, before he fled towards a walking trail where he opened fire again, killing three more people and wounding two others.
RALEIGH, NC
newschain

Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina, a local mayor announced. Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.
RALEIGH, NC
newschain

Forensics experts scouring house where human remains were found

Forensics experts are scouring a property where detectives looking into the murder of Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019, have found human remains. Blue tarpaulin could be seen in the back garden of a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes where investigators had put up a forensic tent in front of the property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Mary#Ireland#St Michael#The Irish Defence Forces
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Mr Putin again charged that the US was likely to be behind the explosions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced. The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote. According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
newschain

Kwasi Kwarteng pays price for mini-budget chaos as he is sacked by Liz Truss

Kwasi Kwarteng has paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget as he flew back to London to be dramatically sacked by Liz Truss. The Chancellor cut short his attendance at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister.
WORLD
newschain

Murder accused faked will after dumping woman’s headless body, court told

A woman killed a vulnerable churchgoer and dumped her headless corpse over 200 miles away before forging her will in a bid to inherit her estate, a court has been told. Jemma Mitchell, 38, who had worked as an osteopath in Australia, had allegedly failed in an attempt to extract £200,000 from 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong to pay for repairs to her dilapidated home in Willesden, north-west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon calls for PM to quit as pressure for general election grows

Scotland’s First Minister has called on the Prime Minister to stand down after she sacked her chancellor and U-turned on a key policy pledge. Liz Truss relieved Kwasi Kwarteng of his duties on Friday, with the ex-chancellor dashing back from a meeting of finance ministers in Washington to learn his fate.
POLITICS
newschain

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Dolly Parton receives philanthropy award for children’s book programme

Dolly Parton was jokingly uncharitable after the crowd at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony tried singing along during her acceptance speech. “That was terrible,” the Grammy-winning country superstar said after a muted sing-along of Books, Books, the song she wrote to support her Imagination Library initiative. That philanthropic...
CHARITIES
newschain

Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp

Israel’s military has carried out an arrest raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles, according to Palestinian reports. It was the latest bloodshed in what has become the deadliest year in the territory since 2015. Palestinian militant groups...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy