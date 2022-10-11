ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 310

largo
3d ago

The words ILLEGAL AND UNDOCUMENTED are the problem !!!!! Half of Florida’s population are immigrants….. LEGAL immigrants!!!!!

Reply(30)
137
Amanda Lorian
3d ago

Migrants and illegals are different. My family came here legally and became citizens of the US. They paid their dues, replaced their green cards every 10 years, paid thousands to lawyers. Want to know who got my brother here legally? Jeb Bush.

Reply(11)
57
Joe Patroni
3d ago

Wrong!! We like migrants in Florida as long as they are legally allowed to be here!! Big difference!!

Reply(14)
109
Related
WMBB

Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order to help voters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian victims are trying to return to as much of a normal routine as possible, and that includes voting in the upcoming election. The General Election process in Florida is already underway. Election offices began mailing ballots to voters in late September. Governor Ron Desantis is trying to keep […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

The story of Florida’s first Latino governor

TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
TAMPA, FL
thecentersquare.com

Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north

(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
floridapolitics.com

Rabbi, co-plaintiffs suing state over abortion law demand judge’s removal

'This bias against the Plaintiffs provides conclusive evidence that the Trial Judge should be disqualified.'. A progressive South Florida rabbi and co-plaintiffs suing Florida over the state’s new ban on most abortions after 15 weeks called for the judge overseeing the case to be removed for “bias” and “trivialization of women’s rights and religious freedom.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Deportation#Economy#Blue States#Post Ian#Venezuelan
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Florida CFO candidate talks property insurance crisis

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A political hopeful made a stop in Panama City on Monday. Democratic Florida Chief Financial Officer nominee, Adam Hattersley, is frustrated with the current state of property insurance, and the lack of it, in Florida. “A lot of the issues we see in Florida come from rules out of insurance […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Jobs
Miami New Times

Florida Law Enforcement Fails to Participate in FBI Annual Crime Report

The FBI has released its highly anticipated annual Crime in the Nation report to inform the public and policymakers about the current state of crime in the United States. But because of inadequate law enforcement participation, this year's data paints an incomplete picture of crime trends, especially in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy