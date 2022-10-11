Read full article on original website
Floyd, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Floyd. The Radford High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00. The James River High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00.
WDBJ7.com
Elementary school classroom help discussed at Bedford County School Board meeting
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Budget discussions haven’t officially started in Bedford County Public Schools, but school officials brought up elementary school staffing proposals at Thursday’s School Board meeting. Currently, Big Island Elementary School, Otter River Elementary School, Moneta Elementary School, New London Academy and Stewartsville Elementary School...
WSET
Special guests join Martinsville students on 'International Walk to School Day'
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville students walked to school Wednesday morning for "International Walk to School Day". "Thanks to all our teachers, staff, law enforcement officers, and other community members for joining our students on their treks! What a great way to kick off a school day," the district said.
chathamstartribune.com
Now in their 90s, GW teacher, student reconnect
Mary Lou Cook Hall has the memory for people and events. Dot Wyatt Adams has a knack for cracking jokes. Last week the pair sat together at Commonwealth Senior Living in the warm sunshine, reminiscing about shared acquaintances, football games, homecoming queens, former students and teachers and the intricacies of filling a dance card.
chathamstartribune.com
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
wakg.com
Some Martinsville Students Will be Picked up Late this Morning Due to Fire
Some students from Martinsville City Schools will be picked up late this morning due to a fire. According to WSLS, the delay will affect students that live on or near Forest Street. The initial fire for the call came in around 6 am and as of 8:25, the crews are...
WSLS
Some Martinsville City school students to be picked up on slight delay due to fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Heads up! School officials with Martinsville City Public Schools say some students may be picked up on a slight delay Friday morning (Oct.14) due to a fire in the area. Authorities told 10 News that this delay will only apply to students living on and near...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural
Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg. Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project. The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building. Short says this is the first time she’s...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
NRVNews
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
cardinalnews.org
Danville Community College to offer EMT training; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Danville Community College to offer EMT training. Danville Community College, in partnership with the Danville...
cardinalnews.org
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville PD celebrates National Night Out
The Danville Police Department hosted a National Night Out Tuesday feature food, music, games , livestock and pony rides. The first stop was at Westmoreland, followed by Grove Park, Cardinal Village and the Old West End. In addition to the police, the Danville Fire Department and school and city officials were at the event.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville receives Main Street grant
Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski’s new bike park is ready for use
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - No matter your age or skill level, the Town of Pulaski says its new bike park has something for everyone. “We have 35 wooden features in the park,” Pulaski’s Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Nathan Repass said. He says the park, at 1990 E. Main Street,...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville IDA to mull moves in River District
Local developers are ready to throw the switch on a couple of moves in Danville’s River District. The Danville Industrial Development Authority will vote this week on a resolution to sell property at 401 and 407 Main Street to a group called Metasadan-LLC. According to the State Corporation Commission,...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
