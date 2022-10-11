Coming out looks different for everyone. And for one Arvada man, it was something that took him until he was 90 years old. But today he told me it's the best decision he's ever made."It's never too late to come out," says Kenneth Felts. Born into a religious family in Kansas in 1930, Felts never planned to tell anyone he was gay."I knew I was gay when I was 12 years old," says Felts.But in his 20s, love found a way. Felts dated and lived with a man named Philip for a short time... Before shame pushed him back...

ARVADA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO