ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...
BRONX, NY
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Waverly, NY
City
Antwerp, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead At 23

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died from injuries sustained in a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23. According to local news outlet Douglas Now, Spence passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 11). Spence was a contestant on Season 19 of the singing competition show and performed a duet with...
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Joy as Labradoodle Dances to 'Happy' with Family on Hind Legs

A labradoodle standing on her hind legs to dance with his family is delighting the internet. In a video posted to TikTok on October 10 by user @phoebelabradoogle, the clever canine can be seen shaking her butt and jumping around happily with her owner and her dad. Named Phoebe, the...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Yoors
CBS Denver

Arvada man comes out as gay - at 90 years old

Coming out looks different for everyone. And for one Arvada man, it was something that took him until he was 90 years old. But today he told me it's the best decision he's ever made."It's never too late to come out," says Kenneth Felts. Born into a religious family in Kansas in 1930, Felts never planned to tell anyone he was gay."I knew I was gay when I was 12 years old," says Felts.But in his 20s, love found a way. Felts dated and lived with a man named Philip for a short time... Before shame pushed him back...
ARVADA, CO
CNN

Coronation of King Charles III to take place in May

London CNN — The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday. The service will be a more modern affair than previous royal coronations and will “look towards the future,” the palace said in a statement. It added that the occasion will still be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”
U.K.
sheenmagazine.com

Christian, Praise and Worship Leader Cheston Green

Cheston Green’s charisma and zeal for life make him a magnet for people. He is authentic, genuine, and not afraid to voice his opinions, even when they differ from those of others. His passion for youth has driven him to be a mentor to many. In addition to co-founding Single, Saved, and Social, Cheston has begun a movement called #OhMyBrother to create a sanctuary for men to grow and impact our communities.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy