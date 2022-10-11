Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new indoor foam combat arena just opened in the Fern Creek area. Foam combat, axe throwing, sumo suits and arcade games are all at Foam Warriorz Louisville. The location of this new arena is at 5622 Bardstown Road. WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke had fun...
Wave 3
Danger Run returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you ready for a murder mystery? Maybe a haunted house?. The Danger Run returns this year with plenty of other Halloween traditions. WAVE News’ Olivia Russell visited Horrorplex.
Wave 3
‘I’m just amazed’: Louisville man wins $500,000 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man turned $60 into half a million dollars after buying a winning Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Monday night. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased three different $20 scratch-off tickets at the Circle K on Mud Lane while on his break, according to a release.
Wave 3
Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after 2 people shot to death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a Louisville man in connection with the deaths of two people shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood last month. According to court documents, 31-year-old Paul Wade was taken into custody in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Edward Lamont Smith and...
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Best Bars, Restaurants, Food And Drink In 2022, According To LEO’s Readers
You spoke, and we tallied the votes. Louisville is passionate about its food scene, and on the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice ballots, that shone through. So, enjoy this slideshow of what you decided is the best food and drink in town this year. Prepare to be hungry and thirsty.
wdrb.com
Police searching for endangered, missing woman last seen Monday in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered woman who may be in need of medical attention. LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope, 42, Thursday afternoon. Hope was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of...
Wave 3
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Brokers Sale of 119-Unit Forest Hills Commons in Louisville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Forest Hills Commons, a 119-unit assisted living and memory care community in Louisville. Built in 2019, Forest Hills is located 14 miles from downtown Louisville on 4.4 acres. The seller is a regional owner-operator exiting the...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
Wave 3
Belle of Louisville offering spooky Halloween cruises this October
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. October marks...
Wave 3
Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last month in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
wdrb.com
Miniature hometown hero sign to honor 1 of 2 Jeffersontown brothers stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hometown heroes sign created to honor one of two brothers in Jeffersontown has been stolen. Last week, WDRB told you about 'Spaghetti and Meatball,' the nicknames for Eddie and Alan Craven, two brothers who have captured the hearts of residents in Jeffersontown and brought smiles to their faces.
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. Breonna Taylor’s...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
Wave 3
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
