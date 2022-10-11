Read full article on original website
Synovus Announces Recent Hires and Key Leaders in Corporate & Investment Banking Group
COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Synovus Bank today announced additions to its leadership team in its expanding corporate & investment banking (CIB) line of business. These new leaders will strategically grow client relationships through deeper industry expertise and broader corporate finance and advisory capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005059/en/ Alan Grantham, Synovus corporate & investment bank managing director, debt capital markets and credit products (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
CoinTelegraph
Billions of real-world, asset-backed NFTs are coming to enable the next killer Web3 use case
New York, New York — Oct. 14, 2022 — Vera Labs, the fintech company behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for nonfungible tokens (NFT) that demonstrated the world’s first non-custodial rental of a million dollar cartoon “Bored Ape Yacht Club” NFT last year, has signed an exclusive agreement with Lux Partners to bring billions of dollars worth of precious metals and resources on-chain, beginning with uranium-backed NFTs.
TechCrunch
Don’t miss our partner breakouts and Discovery stage sessions at Disrupt
One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation. Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re...
America's wokest degree! Wharton business school offers $118,000 per year course in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The Wharton School of Business, a wing of the University of Pennsylvania and Donald Trump's alma-mater, is now offering the wokest degree possible by allowing students to major in Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. A year's tuition in one of Wharton's master's programs will set you back a cool $118,000. The...
Northstar Raises $24.4M to Expand Financial Wellness Benefit Platform
Financial wellness benefit provider Northstar has raised $24.4 million and said the additional capital will enable it to expand its products and its global reach. Offered by employers as a benefit to their employees, Northstar employs FinTech tools and in-house financial advisors to help employees make financial decisions and get the most out of their total compensation, the company said in a Thursday (Oct. 13) press release.
thenewscrypto.com
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem
Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.
blockchainmagazine.net
Is Investing In Web3 For The Entertainment Department A Good Idea?
The currency of today is culture. Investing in cryptocurrencies during their first ten years of existence was straightforward: You could purchase bitcoin, ether, XRP, ADA, or any of the thousands of more exotic alt-coins. Prices skyrocketed and then crashed. Then, a change occurred. Since the clunky acronym “NFT” [for non-fungible...
Report: US Comptroller Says Bank-FinTech Partnerships Must Monitor Risk
After his earlier remarks about partnerships between banks and FinTechs led members of the financial services industry and House Republicans to worry that he would discourage innovation, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu has reportedly explained that he wants to ensure that firms monitor their risks. When multiple...
Cowbell Appoints David Junius to Serve as First Chief Financial Officer
New hire brings valuable expertise in insurance company capital to support the next phase of growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced. David Junius'. appointment as its first Chief Financial Officer. Junius joins in the wake of Cowbell debuting.
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
Essence
Deloitte US Announces $1.5 Billion Investment To Bolster The Black Workforce
The 10-year commitment is aimed at boosting education and workforce development, financial inclusion, and health equity for Black Americans. Pervasive opportunity gaps have widened the already vast racial wealth chasm between Black Americans and other racial groups. Sweeping action is needed to change this, and it looks like Deloitte is putting money where its mouth is.
The COO of Block’s Bitcoin business unit explains how to get employees on board with emerging technologies
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBD, Block, speaks during a panel session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 12 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Big tech projects like digital transformation, which CFOs are increasingly steering, are major investments. Not only is it costly, but implementing the technology requires buy-in from employees and even customers. What do you do if there’s resistance?
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
financefeeds.com
Simpler Trading hires subscription specialist Christina Komporlis as CEO
“The access we provide to John and our other 17 expert traders, who are conducting real trades in real time with real money, is a key differentiator in this market. I am confident that together we will harness the opportunity ahead to amplify our brand and grow our membership.”. Simpler...
bitcoinist.com
DeFi asset management is emerging as a better way to get passive income
People love passive investment because it outsources all the work. Traditionally, investors relied on centralized finance instruments, though they all have major shortcomings and risks. Stock ETFs and Hedge Funds soon found their way into crypto as Crypto ETFs (though that 2.5% fee is high for simply mirroring ETH/BTC with less than ideal accuracy and all the drawbacks of ETFs), Crypto Interest Accounts (like Celcius, which promised an 18.63% APY but ended up in bankruptcy), or even Crypto Telegram Funds (who promised major returns touting gains of 100x and the like while often delivering results closer to 2x while ETH grew 10x).
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
dailycoin.com
Nxyz Raises $40M to Unlock Faster Blockchain Indexing
Nxyz, a blockchain indexing startup, has announced it raised $40 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm, with Coinbase Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, and others also participating. Angel investors like Balaji Srinivasan, Jaynti Kanani, Jing Wang, Packy McCormick, Surojit Chatterjee, Ryan Selkis, and others also invested. Nxyz said...
