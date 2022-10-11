People love passive investment because it outsources all the work. Traditionally, investors relied on centralized finance instruments, though they all have major shortcomings and risks. Stock ETFs and Hedge Funds soon found their way into crypto as Crypto ETFs (though that 2.5% fee is high for simply mirroring ETH/BTC with less than ideal accuracy and all the drawbacks of ETFs), Crypto Interest Accounts (like Celcius, which promised an 18.63% APY but ended up in bankruptcy), or even Crypto Telegram Funds (who promised major returns touting gains of 100x and the like while often delivering results closer to 2x while ETH grew 10x).

