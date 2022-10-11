Read full article on original website
Supply chain hacks are on the rise. But most companies aren't prepared
The UK's cybersecurity agency has told firms to do more to protect themselves from attacks on their supply chains. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has released new guidance for organizations due to what it says is a recent rise in supply chain attacks. Some notable recent cases include the...
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 84 new vulnerabilities
Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 84 vulnerabilities, including one that has been exploited and one that has been publicly disclosed. The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in: Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure, Azure Arc, and Azure DevOps; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); Office and Office Components; Visual Studio Code; Active Directory Domain Services and Active Directory Certificate Services; Nu Get Client; Hyper-V; and the Windows Resilient File System (ReFS).
Singapore identifies AI, IoT as emerging key skillsets, with infrastructure support set for displacement
Singapore has earmarked Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI) amongst key technology trends it believes will drive demand for skillsets over the next three to five years. Roles in infrastructure and operations, however, are at risk of displacement and will require reskilling as they transition towards automation and DevOps.
Microsoft's competitor to Notion, its Loop app, is now in private preview
A year ago at its Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft announced plans to build a standalone Loop application. The Loop app, a head-to-head competitor with the Notion collaboration app, is in private preview as of this week, officials said on October 12. Microsoft officials describe the Loop app as being designated...
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
How to enable suspicious message alerts and protect yourself from spam in Android 13
Once upon a midnight dreary, I was inundated with a deluge of spam and malicious messages on Android. Every morning I'd wake up wondering how many such messages would pummel my phone. But then Google got smart and added features that would help prevent that never-ending rain of unwanted missives....
Kubernetes is more than orchestration, it's shifting power to app developers and owners
Read any manual or article, and you will come to understand Kubernetes -- affectionately called K8s -- as "an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications." Innovation. It serves as an orchestration engine for all the containers arising across the application landscape, enabling them to run...
Here's how Amazon plans to equip 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025
Amazon has announced three new initiatives as part of its effort to provide 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025: IT Skills 4U, the AWS re/Start Associate initiative, and the opening of an AWS Skills Center in Arlington, Virginia. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) IT Skills4U program is designed for...
This new Windows features makes password-hacking attacks much harder
Microsoft has rolled out a new capability to all supported versions of Windows that will make it harder for hackers to carry out brute-force password-guessing attacks against local admin accounts. The new feature means that Windows devices can now lock out local admins – something that Windows devices haven't been...
This company successfully switched to a four-day workweek. Here's how they did it
The four-day workweek is gaining popularity as a workable alternative to the traditional five-day model, not to mention proving highly popular among workers seeking a better work-life balance. For companies who have made the switch, the results have mostly been positive, with business leaders reporting increases in productivity, boosted employee...
Microsoft Cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie on what's new and next for Microsoft Cloud customers
Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie runs some of the biggest businesses at the company. He's in charge of Microsoft's Cloud + AI Group, and oversees everything from Azure and Microsoft's Data Platform, to Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and GitHub. I had a chance to talk to him on Teams at the end of Day 2 of Microsoft's Ignite 2022 conference, which is focused on the IT pro and dev audiences.
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on: The most advanced security cameras yet?
Forget everything you know about home security: Eufy Security is setting a new standard. The company's latest Edge Security System, which features two wireless EufyCam 3 4K-resolution outdoor cameras and the HomeBase 3, looks to machine learning and solar power to deliver what may possibly be the most optimized surveillance setup I've seen yet.
Microsoft readies a new Teams Premium add-on with more AI, security features
Microsoft plans to introduce in December 2022 in preview a new "Teams Premium" add-on with more personalization, AI functionality and security features built-in. The company also announced on October 12, the first day of its Ignite 2022 conference, that its promised Teams Mesh avatars are now available in private preview.
How technology teams keep America's largest bank on a digital course
A recent KMPG survey of 1,000 technology executives finds a growing emphasis on customer experience in their planning. Close to 46% of respondents indicate CX as the primary goal for investing in enterprise technology. This means a growing emphasis on direct involvement with CX for technology teams. This growing role...
Fortinet warns that critical authentication bypass flaw has been exploited
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added a Fortinet critical flaw to its known exploited vulnerabilities catalog. CISA on Tuesday added the flaw to the KEV catalog, a day after Fortinet revealed an authentication bypass CVE-2022-40684 that it patched last week was already being exploited in the wild.
Microsoft rebrands and updates its unified Office app, now the Microsoft 365 app
Microsoft will be updating its unified Office app, unsurprisingly going with the "Microsoft 365" branding, starting in November 2022. But the company hoping to do more than just change the name of the app, which works across mobile devices, the Web and Windows. Officials are counting on the rebranded Microsoft 365 app to help Microsoft demonstrate how different good oldWord, Excel, PowerPoint and other Office apps have come in recent years.
Dell gets more edge-specific with Project Frontier platform
In football, top-of-the-line edge rushers now are valued on defense nearly as much as quarterbacks are on offense. In the same vein, edge IT is now a full-fledged trend in enterprise computing here in 2022. Cloud. Basically, edge picks up where there are gaps in cloud computing and packs in...
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
Meet the companies that will shape the metaverse
We're headed into what may be one of the most critical periods for the metaverse and virtual reality in general. There's a growing sense that we're at a pivot point in this technology's history, where it will either explode into the "next big thing," or fizzle into the background, the way VR tech has several times before.
