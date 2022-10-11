Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom slammed for allowing illegal immigrants to get California IDs: 'Part of a much bigger agenda'
A California resident who emigrated to the United States legally pushed back Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a plan allowing undocumented residents to obtain state IDs. Mike Diaz told Fox & Friends First host Carley Shimkus that the idea is "part of a much bigger problem"...
thesource.com
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Restricting the Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Rap lyrics will no longer be able to be used as evidence in court in the state of California. According to Variety, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, prohibiting songs to be used against defendants. The bill, known as AB 2799, was unanimously approved by the California...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears in Texas, other states despite legal ban on official travel
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday appeared to flout his own state’s laws by speaking at an event in Texas, one of 22 states for which California has banned official government travel. Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political...
California has a terrible labor law. The Biden administration wants to take it national
Three years ago this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) into law, essentially outlawing freelance journalism and most other independent contracting. Opponents of the bill warned the law would devastate the longstanding careers of many independent businesspeople in the Golden State. Three years later, it’s clear the critics had it right: AB5 has proven to be among the most ill-conceived state labor policies in recent memory.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
Two-thirds of California voters say Trump should be prosecuted if there’s enough evidence, poll shows
Two-thirds of California voters believe former President Trump should be prosecuted if the government feels there is sufficient evidence of crimes, but far fewer believe he is likely to face charges, according to a new poll. The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found...
Trump news – live: Trump letter to Jan 6 panel ignores subpoena as Supreme Court rejects Mar-a-Lago request
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify. Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).
After two years, election deniers are winning in Wisconsin. Why are we still debating the Big Lie?
Name the names. Produce the forged ballots. Tell me exactly who pulled it off and exactly how they did it. No generalities. No more “simply raising questions.” Show me a tabulating machine anywhere in Wisconsin that took a vote meant for Donald Trump and switched it to Joe Biden.
thecentersquare.com
Waukesha judge overruled Wisconsin Elections Commission on ballot spoiling
(The Center Square) – A judge says voters in Wisconsin don’t get a do-over once they’ve turned in their ballot. A judge in Waukesha on Thursday overruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance that people can vote a second time if they change their mind. Wisconsin law...
Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes
A “patriot group” in Arizona called Lions of Liberty—which is closely tied to the Oath Keepers—is organizing their supporters to go out and conduct round-the-clock surveillance of ballot dropboxes during the midterm elections. It’s the latest sign that groups with clear ties to extremists, galvanized by conspiracy theories, are seeking to take matters into their own hands this election season.
Washington Examiner
Democrats face a green energy fiasco
Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is Newsom’s opposition to Prop. 30 driven by political donors?
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desire to defeat Proposition 30 still confuses Mary Creasman, CEO of California Environmental Voters, an organization that advocates for policies to curb climate change. He has been a leader on environmental initiatives, Creasman said. So why would he oppose a new tax on wealthy residents that...
Where the Latino vote stands ahead of midterms in Nevada
(NewsNation) — Lydia Dominguez is proud of her Latino roots. She was born in Mexico, moved to El Paso, joined the Air Force and now lives in Las Vegas with her two sons. For most of her life, Dominguez identified as a Democrat — she voted for former President Barack Obama twice.
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
californiaglobe.com
Two On-The-Fence Congressional Elections In California May Hold Key to GOP Flipping House
With only a month to go before the mid-term elections, polls have found that two California congressional districts, the new 22nd and and 27th districts, are currently toss-ups and may play a big part in if the GOP takes control of the House this year. In the 22nd Congressional District,...
Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada
As they have been for most elections the past decade, two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races are in the swing-seat spotlight as Democratic incumbents Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state.But for the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a traditional blue seat red in a Las Vegas district as Nevadans struggle with some of the highest gas prices and unemployment rates in the nation.Both national parties are watching Nevada, one of the few swing states Donald Trump failed to carry in...
