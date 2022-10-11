ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

California has a terrible labor law. The Biden administration wants to take it national

Three years ago this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) into law, essentially outlawing freelance journalism and most other independent contracting. Opponents of the bill warned the law would devastate the longstanding careers of many independent businesspeople in the Golden State. Three years later, it’s clear the critics had it right: AB5 has proven to be among the most ill-conceived state labor policies in recent memory.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump letter to Jan 6 panel ignores subpoena as Supreme Court rejects Mar-a-Lago request

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify. Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).
Vice

Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes

A “patriot group” in Arizona called Lions of Liberty—which is closely tied to the Oath Keepers—is organizing their supporters to go out and conduct round-the-clock surveillance of ballot dropboxes during the midterm elections. It’s the latest sign that groups with clear ties to extremists, galvanized by conspiracy theories, are seeking to take matters into their own hands this election season.
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is Newsom’s opposition to Prop. 30 driven by political donors?

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desire to defeat Proposition 30 still confuses Mary Creasman, CEO of California Environmental Voters, an organization that advocates for policies to curb climate change. He has been a leader on environmental initiatives, Creasman said. So why would he oppose a new tax on wealthy residents that...
The Hill

Where the Latino vote stands ahead of midterms in Nevada

(NewsNation) — Lydia Dominguez is proud of her Latino roots. She was born in Mexico, moved to El Paso, joined the Air Force and now lives in Las Vegas with her two sons. For most of her life, Dominguez identified as a Democrat — she voted for former President Barack Obama twice.
The Independent

Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada

As they have been for most elections the past decade, two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races are in the swing-seat spotlight as Democratic incumbents Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state.But for the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a traditional blue seat red in a Las Vegas district as Nevadans struggle with some of the highest gas prices and unemployment rates in the nation.Both national parties are watching Nevada, one of the few swing states Donald Trump failed to carry in...
NEVADA STATE

