Philadelphia, PA

COUNCILMEMBER GYM STATEMENT ON THE POTENTIAL IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS

PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) released the following statement regarding the impact state-imposed graduation requirements will have on Philadelphia students and schools:. “This week, a report was released showing dramatic potential consequences for Philadelphia from the state’s new graduation requirements, which are currently set to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review

When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
