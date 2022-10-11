Read full article on original website
Related
‘Jawn’ is more than a noun. It connects us to who we are, beyond our city and region
Philadelphia, we need to talk about how the word jawn has been used in recent years. If we keep going at the rate of a Jawn Morgan SEPTA bus barreling down Washington Avenue, we’re going to lose its more nuanced meaning. Jawn is one of those words that has...
Philadelphia’s First Snowfall – The Date You Should Expect to See White
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER GYM STATEMENT ON THE POTENTIAL IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS
PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) released the following statement regarding the impact state-imposed graduation requirements will have on Philadelphia students and schools:. “This week, a report was released showing dramatic potential consequences for Philadelphia from the state’s new graduation requirements, which are currently set to...
cosmosphilly.com
Documentary Film Reveals Philadelphia’s Shrouded History and link to the Greek War of Independence
Philadelphia, PA – “These are your Philhellenes and Hellenes of today. And I am grateful to them for their effort in bringing my vision to the screen”, said film producer and director Eleftherios Kostans. Kostans praised his team as he stood on the stage this past Sunday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attention NJ Shoppers: Acme is Getting New Owners in $24.6 Billion Deal
It appears that a 131-year-old supermarket chain in and around South Jersey and Philadelphia will be getting new owners soon. Published reports say Kroger is buying Albertson's, the parent company of Acme, for a deal valued at $24.6 billion. According to CNBC, Kroger is currently the second-largest grocer by market...
North Philadelphia church deacon helps feed hundreds of families every week
Grace Marable spends her days calling as many sources as possible, like Philabunandce, and putting dozens of bags together every week with at least three meals.
Oz strategy leans on crime in US Senate race, as Fetterman gets his own police endorsement
Philadelphia crime is a favorite topic for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. He held a public safety discussion with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, while Democratic opponent John Fetterman got an endorsement from law enforcement.
How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review
When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paris Baguette to Begin Construction on New Upper Darby H Mart Outpost
The new location is part of Paris Baguette’s current push to open 1,000 cafes over the next eight years, many of which are planned for H Mart stores.
Philadelphia Billiards Club brings home a world championship
The billiards club, headquartered out of the Crazy Leprechaun Restaurant and Bar in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, beat out 560 other billiards clubs from around the world to win the championship.
fox29.com
New South Philly street changes create mistaken parking tickets, confusion for businesses
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - There’s a new parking ticket controversy in South Philadelphia and it’s causing a lot of confusion and frustration on Washington Avenue. "People are still parking on the bike lane. They’ve already been towed more than once," Gabriel Pachacheck, with the Washington Avenue Association of Businesses and Residents, stated.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border
One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
Philly judge finds 2 men not guilty in election interference, guilty on weapons charges
The charges stem from the ballot count in Philadelphia on November 6 after the 2020 presidential election.
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition Pickles
WMMR’s 25th Annual Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger is less than a month away, and Fishtown Pickle Project is doing its part to help the cause, which, while working with Philabundance, aims to fight hunger in the Philadelphia region.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7