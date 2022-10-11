Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
When can you tune in for Rowan Grace’s next performance on NBC’s The Voice?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve been wondering when you’ll get to see Rowan Grace on The Voice again, her next appearance will be in the knockout rounds. The rounds will air Tuesday, Nov.1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 on NewsCenter1. After her two performances,...
kotatv.com
Very windy with extreme fire danger Wednesday
newscenter1.tv
KEVN
kotatv.com
Book drive finishes with a donation to the SD Department of Health
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday the annual Readiatrics Book Drive donated thousands of books to the South Dakota Department of Health. The books, which include genres for all ages, will be available to families receiving services at the Department of Health. Books were collected at all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations and Rapid City Fire Department’s Station 1.
kotatv.com
Poochaween raising funds for Oglala Pet Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Who says humans get to have all the fun this spooky season?. Tails N Training dog grooming and training say Halloween is for the dogs. This weekend they’re holding the annual Poochaween event, a Halloween party and costume contest for man’s best friend and the proceeds help other pets in need.
kotatv.com
Weather Pinot Noir All About the Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Weather pinot noir, a nice wine from the JAM Cellars portfolio and John Anthony Truchard pays homage to weather and its effects on grape growing and wine. Learn more in this segment and be sure to get your glass or bottle of Weather Pinot Noir at Spearfish Creek Wine Bar!
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - London Broil
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite its fancy name, a London Broil is nothing more than a nice top round steak that has been marinated for several hours in a delicious set of ingredients. For this recipe, for the marinade, combine 3/4 cup beef broth with 2 tablespoons lemon juice...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
kotatv.com
Carlin shining for STM cross country team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -St. Thomas More’s Paetyn Carlin has been running cross country since the 6th grade. She has emerged as a top runner for the Cavaliers and is looking to finish up her high school career on a strong note at next week’s state meet in Huron.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
kotatv.com
Very Windy through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
kotatv.com
Winter, coupled with holiday season, can spark deadly fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the holiday season approaching, fire safety is crucial. While the holidays are fun and exciting, holiday festivities can create unique fire hazards. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, residential fires increase during the colder months and are primarily caused by electrical malfunctions, heating, or...
gowatertown.net
High fire danger in northwestern South Dakota today
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service says a high fire danger will exist in northwestern South Dakota today. Forecasters say Harding, Perkins, Butte, and northern Meade counties, including the cities of Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Belle Fourche and Faith are in the danger zone. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles...
kotatv.com
Cross country teams meet up for Best of the West
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Double “A” cross country teams gathered at the Executive golf course for the Best of the West meet on Thursday. Central’s Sheridan Madden and Douglas Peyton Cast earned first place finishes.
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
kotatv.com
Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide. “The highest firearm suicide rates...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
kotatv.com
Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
