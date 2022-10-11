JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public School district received more than $32,000 in grant money Tuesday to help teachers further their students’ education. Throughout nine schools, 18 staff members could hear the bells coming down the hall and the cheers as they accepted large checks acknowledging they had been awarded money to enhance students’ education and experience in and out of the classroom.

