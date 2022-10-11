Read full article on original website
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children. The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program. Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing...
Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fundraisers and support groups throughout Northeast Arkansas are working to find a cure and help to those struggling with one of life’s worst diseases. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It’s becoming a growing public health crisis in...
Teen spends years working to make hygiene products more accessible
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Piggott girl worked for years to bring a resource she said is needed in her community. Jacquline Clark is a Girl Scout who took on the task to create a project that helps every girl feel confident as they grow up. Sitting on the corner...
Jonesboro school faculty, staff awarded $32,000 in grants for students
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public School district received more than $32,000 in grant money Tuesday to help teachers further their students’ education. Throughout nine schools, 18 staff members could hear the bells coming down the hall and the cheers as they accepted large checks acknowledging they had been awarded money to enhance students’ education and experience in and out of the classroom.
Future business leaders connect for fall conference
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First National Bank Arena was filled Wednesday with the country’s future business leaders. Hundreds of students from across Northeast Arkansas flooded the arena for the District II Fall Conference for Future Business Leaders of America. The event featured several speakers, installation of new members and officers, and the awarding of special honors.
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
Bank breaks ground in Greensborough Village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank held a groundbreaking on Tuesday for a new branch in Greensborough Village. According to a news release on Oct. 11, officials said they would soon have a new branch at 910 Canera Drive. The facility will be about 5,200 square feet and employ about...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of...
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
Arkansas Early Learning explains its no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their...
MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School. King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m....
ASU-Newport holding Fall Festival event
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – If you want to celebrate the falling leaves and cooler temperatures of fall in a big way, ASU-Newport has you covered. The college is holding its Community Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. on 7648 Victory Boulevard. The event is...
What local hospitals expect from flu season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the cold temperatures on their way, many health professionals are worried about what the winter months might look like from a virus perspective. Steve Woodruff, chief medical officer at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said they are seeing a lot of cases across the south which is different than the normal.
Jonesboro church spreads kindness across the community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Church services were shortened Sunday morning at Southwest Church of Christ. That’s because members chose to carry a message of compassion and kindness throughout Jonesboro, through an annual community service event known as “Overflow.”. This year, the church put together over 30 community service...
Jonesboro, Craighead County tax collections continue to soar
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a down economy across the United States, consumers continue to spend “record amounts of money” in Jonesboro and Craighead County. According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city collected $2.1 million in city sales and use taxes in September. That’s an increase of 7.1 percent ($138,000) compared to last year.
DELAYED JUSTICE: Families of violent crimes upset with slow court process
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two mothers are turning the pain of their son’s murders into a purpose to get justice. For months, Shaquitta Wesson and Regina Wagster have waited for the day the suspect accused in their son’s murders to go to trial. The process has been...
Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
neareport.com
Vote to decide future of Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
Craighead County voters have an important choice on the upcoming ballot with regard to the library’s funding. Either voters continue things as they are or they cut the funding in half. And like in most disagreements, each side raises valid points while somehow finding a way to ignore the...
