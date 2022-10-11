Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Kait 8
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
Kait 8
ASU-Newport holding Fall Festival event
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – If you want to celebrate the falling leaves and cooler temperatures of fall in a big way, ASU-Newport has you covered. The college is holding its Community Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. on 7648 Victory Boulevard. The event is...
Kait 8
Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fundraisers and support groups throughout Northeast Arkansas are working to find a cure and help to those struggling with one of life’s worst diseases. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It’s becoming a growing public health crisis in...
Kait 8
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
Kait 8
Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children. The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program. Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing...
Kait 8
Teen spends years working to make hygiene products more accessible
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Piggott girl worked for years to bring a resource she said is needed in her community. Jacquline Clark is a Girl Scout who took on the task to create a project that helps every girl feel confident as they grow up. Sitting on the corner...
Kait 8
MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School. King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m....
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of...
Kait 8
Lyon College hosting multiple events to honor 150th anniversary
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College is preparing for a busy next two weeks. The college kicks off its 150th-anniversary celebration this weekend with Homecoming and ScotsFest, inviting everyone, especially alumni, to campus. Lyon is known for its Scottish heritage, and with this weekend’s events, the college is looking to...
Kait 8
Future business leaders connect for fall conference
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First National Bank Arena was filled Wednesday with the country’s future business leaders. Hundreds of students from across Northeast Arkansas flooded the arena for the District II Fall Conference for Future Business Leaders of America. The event featured several speakers, installation of new members and officers, and the awarding of special honors.
Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
Kait 8
Arkansas Early Learning explains its no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their...
Kait 8
Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them. Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria. According to a news release, the “proper authorities were...
Kait 8
Athletic department giving back to educators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Athletic Department announced on Oct. 10 a grant that will award $1,000 to six teachers. The grant comes as part of the “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative from the College Football Playoff Foundation. Associate Athletic Director for Marketing Brad Bobo explained how the grant came to fruition at the university.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
Kait 8
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is returning to Jonesboro. Owner/operator Ryan Shelton said Wednesday the new restaurant will be located in the former Murdock’s Catfish building, 1820 South Main St. While he does not yet...
Kait 8
DELAYED JUSTICE: Families of violent crimes upset with slow court process
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two mothers are turning the pain of their son’s murders into a purpose to get justice. For months, Shaquitta Wesson and Regina Wagster have waited for the day the suspect accused in their son’s murders to go to trial. The process has been...
Kait 8
Jonesboro, Craighead County tax collections continue to soar
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a down economy across the United States, consumers continue to spend “record amounts of money” in Jonesboro and Craighead County. According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city collected $2.1 million in city sales and use taxes in September. That’s an increase of 7.1 percent ($138,000) compared to last year.
neareport.com
$750,000 BJA Adult Drug Court Discretionary grant received by Craighead County
Craighead County has received a $750,000 BJA Adult Drug Court Discretionary federal grant to help enrich its county mental health court program, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced on October 11, 2022. The grant, issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, was awarded over four years, beginning Oct. 1, 2022,...
