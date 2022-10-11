ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Tech stakeholders share current insights, a look ahead at the industry’s, and Idaho’s, future

Quantum. Self-driving cars. Web3. Those technologies are what five panelists foresee as playing significant roles in Idaho’s future and beyond. Five panelists — Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili, Jay Larsen, Mindy Ngo, Christopher Rowlison and Edward Vasko — shared their expertise and insights into Idaho's tech industry and the industries it supports, which today is practically every industry. The Idaho ...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
MIX 106

See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Northern Idaho
Idaho State Journal

Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Idaho State Journal

Weather service re-issues freeze warning, frost advisory for East Idaho in anticipation of another cold morning

Another morning forecast calling for frigid temps has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning and frost advisory for the second time in 24 hours in East Idaho. The weather service said Thursday morning's temperatures will dip to between 28 and 32 degrees in the Atomic City, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas, all of which are under the freeze warning. ...
ENVIRONMENT
Post Register

Idaho's largest wildfire still burning after nearly 3 months

SALMON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17 at about 4 p.m. in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire. According to InciWeb, a dry cold front has arrived in the area, reducing high...
IDAHO STATE
viatravelers.com

19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do

A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?

We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
MIX 106

Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
IDAHO STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Twin Falls-area hemp growers reflect on first season

DECLO, Idaho — Harvest time marks the end of the first season of hemp as a crop in Idaho. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture issued 13 permits for hemp growers in the state, for about 500 acres of the crop. Two Magic Valley farmers gave the new crop...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy