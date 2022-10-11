Read full article on original website
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record
BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
idahobusinessreview.com
Tech stakeholders share current insights, a look ahead at the industry’s, and Idaho’s, future
Quantum. Self-driving cars. Web3. Those technologies are what five panelists foresee as playing significant roles in Idaho’s future and beyond. Five panelists — Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili, Jay Larsen, Mindy Ngo, Christopher Rowlison and Edward Vasko — shared their expertise and insights into Idaho's tech industry and the industries it supports, which today is practically every industry. The Idaho ...
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December
A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste will likely start operating in early December. The post Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December appeared first on Local News 8.
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply
Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
Idaho State Journal
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far.
northernminer.com
Site visit: Revival Gold closes in on prefeasibility for historic Beartrack-Arnett project in Idaho
When Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG) was founded in 2017 around a property consolidation of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project — a land position that was originally held by the first governor of the state of Idaho in the late 1800s — the vision was to revive what was the nearby town of Salmon’s first modern mine.
4 Idaho Small Towns Ranked as the Coziest in the United States
Whether it’s holding hands and sipping hot cider as you wander through a pumpkin patch or enjoying a cocoa in front of a roaring fire while the snow gently falls outside, we’re approaching that the time of the year when those cozy thoughts run through your head. Generation...
Weather service re-issues freeze warning, frost advisory for East Idaho in anticipation of another cold morning
Another morning forecast calling for frigid temps has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning and frost advisory for the second time in 24 hours in East Idaho. The weather service said Thursday morning's temperatures will dip to between 28 and 32 degrees in the Atomic City, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas, all of which are under the freeze warning. ...
Post Register
Idaho's largest wildfire still burning after nearly 3 months
SALMON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17 at about 4 p.m. in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire. According to InciWeb, a dry cold front has arrived in the area, reducing high...
viatravelers.com
19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do
A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication
All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
Elko Daily Free Press
Twin Falls-area hemp growers reflect on first season
DECLO, Idaho — Harvest time marks the end of the first season of hemp as a crop in Idaho. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture issued 13 permits for hemp growers in the state, for about 500 acres of the crop. Two Magic Valley farmers gave the new crop...
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little
Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
