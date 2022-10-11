Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
localmemphis.com
How Amendment 1 on the November ballot could affect your 'Right to Work' in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the state’s Constitution. Here’s a closer look at the first amendment on the ballot. Amendment 1 is all about your right to work. The amendment would...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 1,000 families applied, 350 accepted into Tennessee's pilot educational savings account plan
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has seen nearly 1,000 families apply and more than 350 have been accepted into the state’s pilot educational savings account program. The program was created out of 2019 legislation that was then blocked by an injunction in 2019 before being overruled by the Tennessee Supreme Court in May.
Republican-led Tennessee ballot amendment to test labor interest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As unions see new hope from organizing U.S. businesses ranging from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters' temperature on an organized labor issue in November. Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether to change...
WSMV
TN Secretary of State gives up state owned car after DUI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving under the influence in a Coffee County court. Per the state’s policy, an investigation should be completed within 30 days of the incident. This should have been done in July, but in a letter to the Department of General Services obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s office said it needed to wait for legal proceedings. Those proceedings were settled Thursday.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction
Tennessee families will soon receive state-funded assistance to battle addiction and keep children out of foster care. On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse announced a 5-year, $3 million program designed to help families and children affected by opioids and other substance abuse by addressing addiction, improving permanency and enhancing the […] The post Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Tennessee pistol fighting class helps people fight for their lives
CAMDEN, Tenn. — For the last 20 years, people from all over the world have traveled to a small town in West Tennessee to learn how to fight for their lives. The company’s motto is “We teach good people to kill bad people.”. Their clientele is changing....
QSR magazine
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
wvlt.tv
How to burn safely in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry officials provided Tennesseeans tips on burning debris as fall approaches. Fall brings dry conditions and dead leaves that increase the risk of a fire. A debris burn permit will be required...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
The deadline is approaching: What you need to know about REAL ID in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline for Tennesseans to switch their current licenses over to the new REAL ID standard is fast approaching, and this time it seems the deadline will stick. REAL ID enforcement was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic because federal law requires applications to...
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WFMJ.com
Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm
Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
