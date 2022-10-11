ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TN Secretary of State gives up state owned car after DUI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving under the influence in a Coffee County court. Per the state’s policy, an investigation should be completed within 30 days of the incident. This should have been done in July, but in a letter to the Department of General Services obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s office said it needed to wait for legal proceedings. Those proceedings were settled Thursday.
Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction

Tennessee families will soon receive state-funded assistance to battle addiction and keep children out of foster care. On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse announced a 5-year, $3 million program designed to help families and children affected by opioids and other substance abuse by addressing addiction, improving permanency and enhancing the […] The post Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
How to burn safely in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry officials provided Tennesseeans tips on burning debris as fall approaches. Fall brings dry conditions and dead leaves that increase the risk of a fire. A debris burn permit will be required...
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm

Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
