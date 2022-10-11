Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday. Current photo via Gregg Enoch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

CARMEL, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO