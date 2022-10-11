Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Turkish Nationals Champion Azra Umut Commits to Eastern Michigan
Azra Begum Umut, Turkish National Team member and 2022 Turkish Nationals champion, will attend Eastern Michigan University for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Azra Umut. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
swimswam.com
All-American Swimmer Carsten Vissering Named to US National Team…in Bobsled?
Carsten Vissering, the 2019 NCAA runner-up in the 100 yard breaststroke, has made the US National Team in bobsled for the 2022-2023 World Cup season. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Former USC star swimmer Carsten Vissering has been named to the US National Team in bobsled. Vissering joins...
swimswam.com
Carmel’s Gregg Enoch, No. 18 Class of 2024 Recruit, Commits to Louisville
Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday. Current photo via Gregg Enoch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
NCAA Establishes New Policy For Championship Ties Amid 2022 Controversy
The NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Committee has created a rule about who gets a trophy immediately, and who has to wait for the mail, in the event of a tie. Stock photo via Eugene Soh. The NCAA has implemented a new policy about who receives trophies immediately, and...
swimswam.com
Diggory Dillingham Will Take a Gap Year to Train for 2024 Olympic Trials
Diggory Dillingham, one of the top young sprint prospects in the United States, will take a gap year before starting his USC career in 2024. Diggory Dillingham, the fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, will take a gap year before beginning his collegiate career at USC.
swimswam.com
Cal All-American & British Olympian Alicia Wilson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Wilson, a fifth-year senior who has finished as high as third at the NCAA Championships in the 200 IM, appears to be seeking options elsewhere this season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Another prominent member of the Cal women’s swim team has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Alicia...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Steve Jungbluth, Texas Men, and FINA Backstroke Rules
We discuss Steve Jungbluth's departure from Florida, what's happening with the Texas men, and why FINA can't decide on a rule for backstroke finishes. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Steve Jungbluth‘s departure from Florida, what’s happening with the Texas men, and...
swimswam.com
Brooke Forde, Emma Nordin Among NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominees
Stanford All-American and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist Brooke Forde is among 6 Swimmers nominated for Top 30. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Six swimmer have been announced as finalists for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the most swimming & diving honorees since 2011, where five swimmers and a diver were nominated.
swimswam.com
LSU’s Brooks Curry, Maggie MacNeil Named SEC Swimmers of the Week
Curry claimed two individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in the dual meet win over South Carolina. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Curry, a senior from Atlanta, Ga., claimed two individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in the dual meet win over South Carolina. Curry won the 50 free with a time of 19.45 and the 100 free with a time of 43.25. He also swam the second leg of the first-place 400 free relay (2:58.09/19.80) to secure the victory for the Tigers.
swimswam.com
A Look into How the DI NCAA Championships Time Standards are Determined
At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments would be made to the NCAA 'B' standards from the 2022 cuts. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments...
swimswam.com
“Best of the Rest” Sprinter August Vetsch (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal
Swim Neptune's August Vetsch is the fifth high-level verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2028. Current photo via August Vetsch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Urlando Leads The Way As Bulldogs Sweep Georgia Tech In SCM Showdown
SCM (25 meters) The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.
swimswam.com
Hwang Sunwoo Earns 2nd Consecutive MVP Award At Korean National Sports Festival
LCM (50m) With the final day of the 2022 Korean National Sports Festival now complete, Hwang Sunwoo has been crowned the overall MVP of the competition. The 19-year-old freestyle ace earned nearly 85% of the media votes to take home his second consecutive MVP honor after having earned the award last year.
swimswam.com
Cal Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spot In Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings
Alex Walsh and the Virginia Cavalier women were the unanimous #1 selection by the CSCAA in the first edition of their collegiate dual meet rankings. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The defending NCAA champions occupy the top spot for both men and women in the first edition of the...
swimswam.com
LEN Men’s Champions League Preview: Only Eight of 19 Can Survive This Week
The upcoming qualification round in the Champions League will see huge fights at all four venues—only the top two in each group will advance. Archive photo via © A. Kovacs/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Courtesy: LEN. While the opening weekend could be considered as a warm-up, the upcoming second qualification round in...
swimswam.com
How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/13-10/16
The No. 4-ranked NC State Wolfpack are set to make the trip west to Knoxville to take on the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a two-day matchup. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Intrasquads are few and far between this weekend, as most teams are in the midst of or...
swimswam.com
Maddy Gatrall Drops 52.6/1:55.4 Backstokes To Lead Akron In Zips’ Classic
SCY (25 yards) The Akron women opened their season on a high note last weekend, rolling to a decisive victory at their home Akron Zips Classic on Friday and Saturday. Highlighting the team’s effort at the season-opening meet was junior Maddy Gatrall, who unleashed a pair of best times in the women’s 100 and 200 backstroke.
swimswam.com
LEN Men’s Euro Cup Qualification Preview: Fierce Battles In Sight
LEN’s second-tier cup competition, the men’s Euro Cup kicks off this Thursday at four venues. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/inside. LEN’s second-tier cup competition, the men’s Euro Cup kicks off this Thursday at four venues. As the sport’s top powerhouses almost all entered three sides, the first qualification round already promises fierce battles.
swimswam.com
LSU Adds Hong Kong National Record Holder Chloe Cheng
LSU adds Chloe Cheng, Hong Kong National record holder for 2022-2023. Cheng competed for Hong Kong at the World Championships in Budapest this past summer. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Tickets On Sale For The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships
The price for a single-session adult ticket at 2022 Short Course worlds is nearly twice as expensive as the equivalent type of ticket from last year's meet. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. On Wednesday, tickets for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships were made available to the public for...
