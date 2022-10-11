Emily Blunt has said that she “loved” working with “freak genius” writer and director Hugo Blick in their upcoming western television drama The English.The British actress stars in the six-part series set in in 1890s America which explores the unlikely connection between an aristocratic Englishwoman (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, played by Chaske Spencer.“Hugo is a freak genius as I tell him often. He just has written the most dexterous, complicated, otherworldly script and yet he’s a wonderful director because he doesn’t cling too tightly to his words,” Ms Blunt said.Sign up for our newsletters.

