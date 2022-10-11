ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KWQC

Cooler weather establishing itself over the QCA!

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Wednesday evening clouds and showers will move out by the early overnight hours. Cooler air is now filtering in so we’ll see lows in the mid 30s to low 40s to start. off our Thursday....
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River

We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
kiwaradio.com

Bottle Deposit Rule Changes Entering Final Steps

Statewide Iowa — The process for changing Iowa’s bottle and can deposit law is entering the final steps after the Environmental Protection Commission gave its initial approval to the rules. DNR Land Quality Bureau chief Amie Davidson says the rules now get one more editorial review. The comment...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Announcing Pandemic Food Assistance Programs

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s getting some more federal dollars to help feed low-income families with children. Iowa families may be eligible for two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food programs. Families with children under age six, who received benefits during the summer may qualify for 391-dollars per month, which will be applied to the family’s SNAP EBT card before October 20th. The second program is for families of older school aged children, it’s anticipated those benefits will be issued by the end of November.
K92.3

Iowa Law Enforcement Save Horse After 50 Foot Fall [PHOTOS]

Horses are amazing creatures. They are hard workers and are loyal to their owners. Just this month, a story went viral about the horse in Utah that returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. The lost horse was found and returned to its owner after a BLM roundup of wild mustangs. BLM managers noticed that one horse was clearly well-trained and had the brand that was reported on the missing horse eight years prior. Today, the horse is back home, acting as if those eight years in the wild never happened.
KOEL 950 AM

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
KCRG.com

Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
kscj.com

IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER

