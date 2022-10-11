Read full article on original website
Southwest Iowa is under Red Flag Warning For Thursday Afternoon and Evening
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning on Thursday from noon to 7:00 p.m. for southwest and west central Iowa. Northwest winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts over 40 miles per hour are forecasted for the warned area. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KWQC
Cooler weather establishing itself over the QCA!
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Wednesday evening clouds and showers will move out by the early overnight hours. Cooler air is now filtering in so we’ll see lows in the mid 30s to low 40s to start. off our Thursday....
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River
We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
kiwaradio.com
Bottle Deposit Rule Changes Entering Final Steps
Statewide Iowa — The process for changing Iowa’s bottle and can deposit law is entering the final steps after the Environmental Protection Commission gave its initial approval to the rules. DNR Land Quality Bureau chief Amie Davidson says the rules now get one more editorial review. The comment...
Iowa Announcing Pandemic Food Assistance Programs
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s getting some more federal dollars to help feed low-income families with children. Iowa families may be eligible for two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food programs. Families with children under age six, who received benefits during the summer may qualify for 391-dollars per month, which will be applied to the family’s SNAP EBT card before October 20th. The second program is for families of older school aged children, it’s anticipated those benefits will be issued by the end of November.
Iowa Law Enforcement Save Horse After 50 Foot Fall [PHOTOS]
Horses are amazing creatures. They are hard workers and are loyal to their owners. Just this month, a story went viral about the horse in Utah that returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. The lost horse was found and returned to its owner after a BLM roundup of wild mustangs. BLM managers noticed that one horse was clearly well-trained and had the brand that was reported on the missing horse eight years prior. Today, the horse is back home, acting as if those eight years in the wild never happened.
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
KCRG.com
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
WQAD
Meet Christina Bohannan, the Democrat running for Iowa's 1st Congressional District
The Democrat is challenging incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks for Iowa's 1st Congressional District this November. Here's where she stands on the issues.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
WQAD
Meet Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican running for Iowa's 1st Congressional District
The Republican is defending her congressional seat against Democrat Christina Bohannan this November. Here's where she stands on the issues.
NBC Chicago
High Levels of Potentially Cancer-Causing Chemical Sprayed on Produce in Illinois: Data
A potentially cancer-causing chemical found in weed killer is being sprayed on produce across the country, but data obtained by NBC News found that the some of the highest levels are recorded in parts of Illinois and the Midwest. That chemical is glyphosate — a key ingredient in Roundup.
kscj.com
IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER
THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
Local pharmacies can give out naloxone to Iowans for free
With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription.
