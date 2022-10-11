Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: You May Recognize This Mansion In Mockingbird Valley With Dancing Bears In Its Yard
You may recognize this four-bedroom mansion in Louisville’s Mockingbird Valley, thanks to its three dancing bears installation at the entrance. The 3.39 acre property is near scenic River Road which runs alongside the Ohio River, and in addition to the three dancing bears at the entrance, there are also topiaries of a rabbit and elephant along the driveway, and a spectacular maze garden.
leoweekly.com
The Last Paristown Flea Of The Year Is Saturday, And The New Village Market Food Hall Will Be Open
The last Paristown Flea of the year is happening this Saturday (Oct. 12), but for the first time the new Village Market food hall will be open. At the Flea, you can view more than 65 vendors selling everything from Kentucky Proud products, to vintage clothes and many other treasures. The event will also serve as the grand opening of the new Village Market which features five local, independent restaurants.
wdrb.com
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Best Bars, Restaurants, Food And Drink In 2022, According To LEO’s Readers
You spoke, and we tallied the votes. Louisville is passionate about its food scene, and on the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice ballots, that shone through. So, enjoy this slideshow of what you decided is the best food and drink in town this year. Prepare to be hungry and thirsty.
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
foodanddine.com
Hip Hops: Louisville Beer Week is back, celebrating Year Five
Another edition of a rejuvenated Louisville Beer Week is on the horizon. This year’s calendar begins on October 21 and concludes on the 30th. A “beer week” is a locally-oriented tribute to, and a celebration of, all things beer. The idea is that breweries, pubs, restaurants, beer bars and package stores hold events: beer tastings, beer dinners, brewery tours, beer and food pairings and tap takeovers (to name just a few common activities). Breweries collaborate with each other to create new beers. Individual establishments organize their own events, and collectively a governing committee tries to spread the word.
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow concert in New York will be all about Louisville, and you can watch it from home
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. — Jack Harlow fans will have to chance to watch an exclusive concert from Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed -- and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow...
Top 5 Fall Foliage Destinations – Louisville
Enjoying fall without taking in the beauty of the fall leaves is like eating a warm brownie without ice cream. It just should not happen!. To help you avoid such a mistake, here’s our top 5 favorite family favorites to enjoy the fall foliage in Louisville:. Bernheim Arboretum and...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
Wave 3
Wedding ceremony held in hospital for terminally ill patient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful and heart wrenching scene playing out today at UofL Hospital. Osmin Melendez is terminally ill with colon cancer. For the past few months, he’s been in and out of UofL Hospital. His most recent stay started over the weekend, and doctors say it’s expected that he won’t live much longer.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
'She loved everybody and everybody loved her': Officers find burned remains of New Albany mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved nurse and mother from New Albany was found dead after days of searching, a thousand miles away from her hometown. Police scoured Katie Baunach's ex-husbands property for four days before they found what was left of her body. Carolyn McKinney, Katie Baunach's mother, says...
wdrb.com
Glenmary neighborhood continues to rebuild 6 months after tornadoes touched down in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors are still picking up the pieces from the damage a tornado in the Louisville area caused exactly six months ago. The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in the Louisville area on April 13. Out of the nine tornadoes, four of them were EF-1 and five were EF-0.
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
