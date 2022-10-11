Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota
South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
Roads in Iowa, South Dakota among Worst in U.S. for Truck Accidents
One of the most dangerous places to be in Iowa and South Dakota is on the open road, especially if you're driving a truck. The Hawkeye and Mount Rushmore States are both in the top ten among states with the highest number of trucking accidents. New research from personal injury...
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Minnesota’s ‘Chonkers from the Northwoods’ (VIDEO)
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
This Minnesota Town Is One of the Safest for Trick-or-Treating in U.S.
While kids across America have just one thing on their minds come Halloween night, their parents have another top priority when it comes to trick-or-treating. While the children attempt to grab as much candy as possible, moms and dads are more concerned about the safety of their little trick-or-treaters. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Man Set’s U.S. Record For Biggest Pumpkin
Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka Minnesota sure must have made his school and students proud by being crowned not only the winner of a giant pumpkin contest but also set a new U.S. world record in the process. Gienger started off growing the prize pumpkin by dumping 5...
South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener
Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
No $#!@, This Is South Dakota’s Favorite Swear Word?
I can honestly say, I don't know anyone who doesn't swear. Maybe that says something about the company I keep, or maybe that's just saying something about the state of society in the year 2022. It has been my experience in my 40+ years of doing radio, that some of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter
It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Farmers In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Need Our Thanks
If you plant a few rows of beans in your garden beds in the backyard you can call yourself a gardener. Harvest them after 50 or 60 days to can, freeze, eat or share with your neighbors. When planting a few acres of beans in a field the usual wait...
Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving
For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals. Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.
Iowa Eggs Scramble All Other States-14.9 Billion Produced
Indiana – 10,606,800,000. When you get down to the yolk of an egg these babies pack a punch containing most of the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required by the body. Just one large egg contains 6g of protein, as well as 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Over the centuries...
South Dakota Students Above National Average on ACT
For the fifth straight year, graduating seniors from South Dakota high schools are beating the national average score on one key college entrance exam. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the Mount Rushmore State's Class of 2022 logged an average score of 21.5 on the American College Test (ACT), which is more than a point-and-a-half higher than the national average (19.8).
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
South Dakota Receives Additional $50 Million Freedom Scholarships
College students in South Dakota who need it the most will continue to pursue their dreams with additional scholarship money from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. The Freedom Scholarship is a statewide effort to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live and work in South Dakota after graduation.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0