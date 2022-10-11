ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school Football: Top local players to watch this postseason

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PapFr_0iULRXuG00

The Indiana High School football regular season has reached its final week. Local teams are making their final preparations ahead of next weekend's sectional openers, while Penn, NorthWood, LaVille and Jimtown hope to lock up conference championships this Friday.

After three months of games, a handful of local players have had notable standout seasons.

Here are 12 local high school football players to watch this postseason.

Marshall Kmiecik, quarterback, New Prairie

New Prairie's junior quarterback built on an impressive sophomore year, which ended in semi-state, leading the Cougars to seven consecutive wins to begin this season. In eight games Kmiecik has thrown for 618 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 632 yards and six scores

Nolan McCullough, quarterback, Penn

McCullough has been a strong rushing and passing threat in his first season as Penn's starting quarterback. On the ground, McCullough has 476 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 819 passing yards and seven scores for the Kingsmen offense.

Owen Roeder, quarterback, NorthWood

Roeder's second year as NorthWood's starting quarterback is on the cusp of finishing an undefeated regular season. In eight games, the junior has thrown for over 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns, while only tossing two interceptions.

Gavin Houser, running back, Elkhart

Houser has been one of the most complete players in the Northern Indiana Conference this season. The senior running back has 11 touchdowns and as a linebacker on defense he has 27 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Lance Moser, running back, Bremen

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Moser is on the cusp of recording his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The junior back has 904 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, only one less from last year's mark.

Noah Mungia, running back, New Prairie

Mungia, a senior running back, has paired with Kmiecik to form one of the most explosive backfields in the South Bend area. In eight games for New Prairie, Mungia has 976 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 112 receiving yards and a score.

Amari Wesson, wide receiver, South Bend Adams

Wesson has been one of the bright spots in Frank Karczewski's first season as South Bend Adams' head coach. In seven games, the junior wideout has 27 catches, 344 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Caleb Francis, wide receiver, South Bend Riley

Francis has been one of Riley's many breakout players in Darrick Lee's first season as head coach. The senior wideout has 31 receptions and 11 touchdowns in seven games for the Wildcats.

NiTareon Tuggle, wide receiver, NorthWood

NorthWood's speedy receiver has been a downfield scoring threat all season for the Panthers. In eight games, Tuggle has recorded over 500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior season.

Kaden Middleton, linebacker, Mishawaka Marian

Marian's senior linebacker has had a strong season in the middle of the Knights' defense. In six games, Middleton has recorded nearly 60 tackles while also adding two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Eli Beeney, linebacker, Glenn

Glenn's sophomore linebacker has broken out as one of the Falcons' top defensive players this season. In eight games, Beeney has 66 tackles and a fumble recovery in John Barron's first season as Glenn's football coach.

Brock Thompson, linebacker, Northridge

Thompson has been a menace for every offense Northridge has faced this season. In his junior season, Thompson has 76 tackles, six sacks and forced a fumble in seven games for the Raiders.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Merrillville's Phillip Roche commits to Missouri

Merrillville senior defensive back Phillip Roche is headed to the Southeastern Conference.  The Pirates' standout announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning that he was committing to the University of Missouri.  A 6-foot, 190-pounder, Roche picked the Tigers over reported offers ...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season

Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fentanyl Sales Now During Football Practice

(La Porte, IN) - The selling of fentanyl in La Porte has allegedly happened not just from a barber shop but now during a youth football practice. Michael Ortiz, Jr., 32, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Education
South Bend, IN
Sports
City
Riley, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Indiana to Live and Visit

Although routinely disparaged for being ‘The Crossroads of America’, the oft-overlooked Indiana is home to much more than just rural farmland and busy interstates. As well as cool college towns and its vibrant capital Indianapolis, it contains the quiet suburban city of Carmel which is often featured on lists of the best places to live in the US.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Raiders#Falcons#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Indiana High School#Northwood#New Prairie New Prairie
nomadlawyer.org

VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA

Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Bremen man dies in kite surfing accident

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a kite surfing accident near Washington Park Beach. Officers responded to a call around 5:23 p.m. Saturday about a man almost drowning after a kite surfing accident. Investigators say 56-year-old Douglas Tolle, of Bremen, was in a kite surfing lesson...
BREMEN, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WNDU

Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died. The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street...
MISHAWAKA, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Epidemiologist says Hoosiers should get bivalent vaccines before winter

What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologists in Indiana recommend Hoosiers get bivalent COVID-19 vaccines before winter. Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. The COVID-19 vaccines target both the original strain and the newer omicron variant. “The two of those combined provide protection from the older...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Central Indiana School Bookkeepper Embezzels $1 Million

A former bookkeeper for a Central Indiana school system faces federal charges for embezzling nearlyt $1 million. According to Indiana news sources, Carla Burke allegedly wrote about 312 checks to herself from Anderson Schools totaling $976,773. She spent that money on personal expenses, including gambling. Prosecutors also say Burke “willfully...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WNDU

3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home in Mishawaka on Monday night. First responders were called to the scene of a car-into-home accident in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Our reporter on scene has said there appear to be two cars involved in the altercation.
MISHAWAKA, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy